With the news that Bungie, developer of the Destiny franchise, has split from publisher Activision, fans will be hopeful that Destiny 2 (and, when it comes, 3) will offer something new to gamers tiring of the relentless grind for those last bits of elusive gear. That's unless the BioWare-developed Anthem, published by EA, doesn't knock it out of the park in the meantime. Anthem has much in common with the Destiny series, being an online cooperative sci-fi shooter with the business of acquiring newer and better loot firmly at its core. But there are differences too. It's a third-person rather than a first-person game. Player characters wear mechanized armor (called a javelin) affording different class abilities. And it promises a "contiguous open world" which sounds rather more expansive than Destiny's series of discrete open but constrained play spaces. There's no knowing how could it will be, but if Anthem turns out to be a dud, it'll be a disaster for BioWare and EA.