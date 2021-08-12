Amiga 500 Mini retro console emerges from the archives

For all the fancy features of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, sometimes you just want to wrap yourself in the comfortable nostalgia of classic games. If you don’t have the original machine still yellowing in your attic, you can buy modernized mini versions, and the latest to join this retro resurgence is the Amiga 500, which comes loaded with 25 games and the option to add more.

Originally launched in 1987, the Amiga 500 was one of Commodore’s most successful home computer systems, and while it could do a bunch of work and hobbyist tasks, it was particularly popular for playing games.

And that’s the focus of the Amiga 500 Mini, released by Retro Games Ltd. As is usually the case for these mini console rereleases, it packs newer hardware into a scaled-down version of the old keyboard form factor. The blocky two-button mouse is also accounted for, plus there’s a brand new gamepad controller thrown in, which doesn’t look out of place with its 80s-chic styling.

The Amiga 500 Mini emulates games not just from the A500, but the later A600 and A1200 too. It comes with 25 games preinstalled, including classics like Alien Breed 3D, Another World, ATR: All Terrain Racing, Battle Chess, Cadaver, Kick Off 2, Pinball Dreams, Simon The Sorcerer, Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe, The Chaos Engine, Worms: The Director’s Cut, and Zool: Ninja Of The ”Nth” Dimension. The remaining 13 titles will be revealed later, Retro Games says.

The Amiga 500 Mini is a scaled-down remake of the classic 80s games machine, complete with 25 games preloaded Retro Games Ltd

But maybe the most interesting feature is that unlike most other mini consoles, you can add new games to that list. You can load up a USB stick with old Amiga games and the original WHDLoad software, and plug it into the side of the Amiga 500 Mini, which is a nice touch.

There are of course a few modern concessions. Those classic games can be pretty punishing, so there are save slots to help you get through them. The machine outputs to modern displays at 720p and 50 or 60 Hz, with several scaling options and a CRT filter to make it look as authentic as possible.

There’s no word on price yet, but the Amiga 500 is due to be released in early 2022. Check it out in action in the video below.

THEA500 Mini (English)

Product page: Retro Games