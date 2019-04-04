In order to get around these challenges, Menke and colleagues used the CRISPR-Cas9 tool to micro-inject CRISPR proteins into immature eggs (aka oocytes) which were still located in the anoles' ovaries. They then simply waited for those eggs to be naturally fertilized. All told, the scientists injected 146 eggs in 21 of the reptiles, targeting the tyrosinase gene – when this gene is inactivated, albinism results. After a few weeks, the end result was the four pink lizards.