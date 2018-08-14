While the researchers do suggest this approach should be considered as something potentially implemented into future clinical contexts, there are undoubtedly a huge amount of legal and ethical issues that would need to be resolved before GPs could safely deliver polygenic risk scores to patients. Alongside the general concern often raised with genetic risk scores triggering undue anxiety when patients are delivered these kinds of results, security is also a profoundly important factor. It isn't hard to imagine medical insurers being keen to get their hands on polygenic risk scores so insurance premiums can be personalized based on how likely a person may be to develop certain diseases.