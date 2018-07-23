Getting it out of the water's much the same as putting it in – you lift it out by the tether cable after disarming the motors. At this point, you're more or less stuck waiting for it to dry off before you can put it away. Rolling up the tether cable can be a bit of a pain, and you've got to make a call on when you think things are dry enough to disconnect the cable, making sure you don't let any water into the contacts before getting the rubber caps back on. I'd recommend bringing a towel, because if you put either the drone or the tether roll away soggy in their little watertight bags within the backpack and carry bag, they'll stay soggy until the next time you get them out.