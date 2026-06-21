Packable device gets the wrinkles out of clothes in minutes

Frequent travelers know the feeling of opening a suitcase in a hotel room only to find that their shirts, trousers, and dresses look like they've already been worn. A steamer or hotel iron (if there is one at all) can solve this problem, but if you're tired or in a rush, it’s probably the last thing you want to spend time on. Aironox is aiming to address this issue with its new product that's designed specifically for travelers and is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter.

The previous device from Aironox was already fully automatic and dealt with wrinkly clothes in minutes. The only downside was its size and weight, as it was primarily designed for home use, but no one wants to travel with a gadget that takes up half a suitcase. Aironox Go is a travel-friendly version of the company’s first product that is lightweight, compact, and also suitable for air travel.

The device measures 60 x 160 x 190 mm (2.4 x 6.3 x 7.5 in) and weighs 600 g (1.32 lb), making it compact enough to fit in carry-on luggage.

Aironox Go is more portable than its predecessor Aironox

Operating the gadget is pretty straightforward: connect it to one of the inflatable attachments, put the clothes over that attachment, plug it in, choose the cycle, and feel free to do something else while it does all the work. Or have a quick nap, as it’s also quiet – it operates at 45 dB, which is comparable to light rainfall. The device is fully hands-free, and this is positioned as one of its main perks compared to traditional irons or travel steamers.

The technology utilizes enclosed warm airflow instead of steam, circulating it through lightly dampened clothing (use a misting bottle) to relax the fabric and evaporate moisture. According to the creators, it works with shirts, suit jackets and trousers, dresses, delicate garments, and a variety of fabrics, including linen, modal, cotton, and hemp.

Aironox Go with its trousers-drying attachment Aironox

Aironox Go is claimed to work in eight to 12 minutes, although thicker fabrics may take two cycles.

The device comes with three attachments that are stored inside the unit: inflatable shirt and pant attachments that take the shape of the clothing, and a zippered bag, which essentially serves as a case for drying or refreshing smaller items such as socks or underwear. Scent pods can be also purchased separately for refreshing the garments.

The complete travel kit includes the device itself, all three attachments, a carrying pouch, and a travel hanger. Early Kickstarter backers can get it for a pledge of US$129, while the planned retail price is $249. Shipping is scheduled for August, assuming everything goes as planned.

Aironox GO: Wrinkle-Free Clothes, Wherever You Land

Sources: Kickstarter, Aironox

