Flying cars and expandable buildings highlighted in design awards

A total of 76 projects have been nominated for the 2019 Beazley Designs of the Year. The shortlist features many innovative ideas, including a futuristic concept for a car that flies with the help of a drone, an expandable events building, and an easy to use HIV test for developing countries.

The projects are divided into six categories: Architecture, Digital, Fashion, Graphics, Product, and Transport. Each will be on display until February 9, 2020, in the London Design Museum.

In the coming weeks, a winner will be chosen from each category and then an overall winner will be announced on November 21. Previous winners have included Ghanian British architect Sir David Adjaye's superb National Museum of African American History and Culture, and Ikea's Better Shelter.

We've highlighted some standouts below, but head to the gallery to see a selection of projects shortlisted for the 2019 Beazley Designs of the Year.

The Shed, by Diller Scofidio + Renfro with Rockwell Group, is shortlisted in the Architecture category. The building is a remarkable art space in New York City that expands and contracts on a rail system, allowing it to host different types of events Design Museum

The Shed, by Diller Scofidio + Renfro with Rockwell Group, is a remarkable arts and events space in Manhattan that's part of the same Hudson Yards development as Heatherwick Studio's Vessel. The building has a novel expandable facade that moves on a rail system, allowing it to change size when required to host different types of events.

Pop.Up Next, by Italdesign, Airbus, and Audi, is shortlisted in the Transport category. It envisions a two-seater electric car that could be lifted by drone when required, such as in a traffic jam, for example Design Museum

Pop.Up Next is a very ambitious concept for a combination of car and drone by Italdesign, Airbus, and Audi. It would offer users a two-seater electric car for city use. If, for example, the driver got stuck in traffic, they could then hail a drone that would fly down, attach to the vehicle with passengers still inside and fly them away from the gridlock.

Catch: The HIV Detector, by Hans Ramzan, is shortlisted in the Product category. It's described as a simple and affordable HIV test designed for people in emerging nations

Design Museum

Catch: The HIV Detector is hailed as a simple and affordable HIV test that's designed for people in emerging nations, where a lack of access to health care may make it very difficult to get an early diagnosis. Users operate the simple to use device in the privacy of their own home.

Source: Design Museum London