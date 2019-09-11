© 2019 New Atlas
Good Thinking

Flying cars and expandable buildings highlighted in design awards

By Adam Williams
September 11, 2019
The Shed, by Diller Scofidio + Renfro with Rockwell Group, is one of the 76 projects shortlisted for the 2019 Beazley Design of the Year
The Shed, by Diller Scofidio + Renfro with Rockwell Group, is one of the 76 projects shortlisted for the 2019 Beazley Design of the Year
View 26 Images
The Elvie Pump, by Elvie, is shortlisted in the Product category. It's described as the world’s first silent, wearable, hands-free breast pump
1/26
The Elvie Pump, by Elvie, is shortlisted in the Product category. It's described as the world’s first silent, wearable, hands-free breast pump
Miami College Garage, by WORKac, Amale Andraos and Dan Wood, is shortlisted in the Architecture category. The building is a car park that also serves as a playground and includes a gallery, children’s play area, garden, DJ platform, library, and more
2/26
Miami College Garage, by WORKac, Amale Andraos and Dan Wood, is shortlisted in the Architecture category. The building is a car park that also serves as a playground and includes a gallery, children’s play area, garden, DJ platform, library, and more
Miami College Garage, by WORKac, Amale Andraos and Dan Wood, is shortlisted in the Architecture category. The building is a car park that also serves as a playground and includes a gallery, children’s play area, garden, DJ platform, library, and more
3/26
Miami College Garage, by WORKac, Amale Andraos and Dan Wood, is shortlisted in the Architecture category. The building is a car park that also serves as a playground and includes a gallery, children’s play area, garden, DJ platform, library, and more
A new roof for the ancient souk of Homs, by Ghassan Jansiz for United Nations Development Programme, is shortlisted in the Architecture category. The project involved installing a delicately arched roof of meshed metal for a historic and much-used stone marketplace in Syria, replacing a roof that was destroyed during the country's civil war
4/26
A new roof for the ancient souk of Homs, by Ghassan Jansiz for United Nations Development Programme, is shortlisted in the Architecture category. The project involved installing a delicately arched roof of meshed metal for a historic and much-used stone marketplace in Syria, replacing a roof that was destroyed during the country's civil war
The Shed, by Diller Scofidio + Renfro with Rockwell Group, is one of the 76 projects shortlisted for the 2019 Beazley Design of the Year
5/26
The Shed, by Diller Scofidio + Renfro with Rockwell Group, is one of the 76 projects shortlisted for the 2019 Beazley Design of the Year
The Shed, by Diller Scofidio + Renfro with Rockwell Group, is shortlisted in the Architecture category. The building is a remarkable art space in New York City that expands and contracts on a rail system, allowing it to host different types of events
6/26
The Shed, by Diller Scofidio + Renfro with Rockwell Group, is shortlisted in the Architecture category. The building is a remarkable art space in New York City that expands and contracts on a rail system, allowing it to host different types of events
ThisAbles, by IKEA, Milbat, Access Israel and McCann Tel Aviv, is shortlisted in the Product category. It consists of 3D-printed products that aim to bridge some of the gaps between existing IKEA products and the needs of disabled people
7/26
ThisAbles, by IKEA, Milbat, Access Israel and McCann Tel Aviv, is shortlisted in the Product category. It consists of 3D-printed products that aim to bridge some of the gaps between existing IKEA products and the needs of disabled people
ThisAbles, by IKEA, Milbat, Access Israel and McCann Tel Aviv, is shortlisted in the Product category. It consists of 3D-printed products that aim to bridge some of the gaps between existing IKEA products and the needs of disabled people
8/26
ThisAbles, by IKEA, Milbat, Access Israel and McCann Tel Aviv, is shortlisted in the Product category. It consists of 3D-printed products that aim to bridge some of the gaps between existing IKEA products and the needs of disabled people
ThisAbles, by IKEA, Milbat, Access Israel and McCann Tel Aviv, is shortlisted in the Product category. It consists of 3D-printed products that aim to bridge some of the gaps between existing IKEA products and the needs of disabled people
9/26
ThisAbles, by IKEA, Milbat, Access Israel and McCann Tel Aviv, is shortlisted in the Product category. It consists of 3D-printed products that aim to bridge some of the gaps between existing IKEA products and the needs of disabled people
Adidas Originals, by Ji Won Choi and Adidas, is shortlisted in the Fashion category. It's described as a fresh and bold capsule collection of streetwear that draws inspiration from the designer's own Korean roots
10/26
Adidas Originals, by Ji Won Choi and Adidas, is shortlisted in the Fashion category. It's described as a fresh and bold capsule collection of streetwear that draws inspiration from the designer's own Korean roots
Adidas Originals, by Ji Won Choi and Adidas, is shortlisted in the Fashion category. It's described as a fresh and bold capsule collection of streetwear that draws inspiration from the designer's own Korean roots
11/26
Adidas Originals, by Ji Won Choi and Adidas, is shortlisted in the Fashion category. It's described as a fresh and bold capsule collection of streetwear that draws inspiration from the designer's own Korean roots
Adidas Originals, by Ji Won Choi and Adidas, is shortlisted in the Fashion category. It's described as a fresh and bold capsule collection of streetwear that draws inspiration from the designer's own Korean roots
12/26
Adidas Originals, by Ji Won Choi and Adidas, is shortlisted in the Fashion category. It's described as a fresh and bold capsule collection of streetwear that draws inspiration from the designer's own Korean roots
NERA, by Marco Mattia Cristofori and Daniel Büning of NOWLAB at BigRep, is shortlisted in the Transport category. It's a 3D-printed motorbike that has airless tyres and an electric powertrain
13/26
NERA, by Marco Mattia Cristofori and Daniel Büning of NOWLAB at BigRep, is shortlisted in the Transport category. It's a 3D-printed motorbike that has airless tyres and an electric powertrain
NERA, by Marco Mattia Cristofori and Daniel Büning of NOWLAB at BigRep, is shortlisted in the Transport category. It's a 3D-printed motorbike that has airless tyres and an electric powertrain
14/26
NERA, by Marco Mattia Cristofori and Daniel Büning of NOWLAB at BigRep, is shortlisted in the Transport category. It's a 3D-printed motorbike that has airless tyres and an electric powertrain
Catch: The HIV Detector, by Hans Ramzan, is shortlisted in the Product category. It's described as a simple and affordable HIV test designed for people in emerging nations
15/26
Catch: The HIV Detector, by Hans Ramzan, is shortlisted in the Product category. It's described as a simple and affordable HIV test designed for people in emerging nations
Pop.Up Next, by Italdesign, Airbus, and Audi, is shortlisted in the Transport category. It envisions a two-seater electric car that could be lifted by drone when required, such as in a traffic jam, for example
16/26
Pop.Up Next, by Italdesign, Airbus, and Audi, is shortlisted in the Transport category. It envisions a two-seater electric car that could be lifted by drone when required, such as in a traffic jam, for example
Pop.Up Next, by Italdesign, Airbus, and Audi, is shortlisted in the Transport category. It envisions a two-seater electric car that could be lifted by drone when required, such as in a traffic jam, for example
17/26
Pop.Up Next, by Italdesign, Airbus, and Audi, is shortlisted in the Transport category. It envisions a two-seater electric car that could be lifted by drone when required, such as in a traffic jam, for example
Pop.Up Next, by Italdesign, Airbus, and Audi, is shortlisted in the Transport category. It envisions a two-seater electric car that could be lifted by drone when required, such as in a traffic jam, for example
18/26
Pop.Up Next, by Italdesign, Airbus, and Audi, is shortlisted in the Transport category. It envisions a two-seater electric car that could be lifted by drone when required, such as in a traffic jam, for example
MOLD Magazine, by LinYee Yuan, Johnny Drain, Eric Hu, Matthew Tsang and Jena Myung, is shortlisted in the Graphics category. It's a food magazine with a bold graphic style
19/26
MOLD Magazine, by LinYee Yuan, Johnny Drain, Eric Hu, Matthew Tsang and Jena Myung, is shortlisted in the Graphics category. It's a food magazine with a bold graphic style
OLIO – The Food Sharing App, by Tessa Clarke and Saasha Celestial-One, is shortlisted in the Digital category. It's a neighbor-to-neighbor food-sharing app designed to reduce waste
20/26
OLIO – The Food Sharing App, by Tessa Clarke and Saasha Celestial-One, is shortlisted in the Digital category. It's a neighbor-to-neighbor food-sharing app designed to reduce waste
OLIO – The Food Sharing App, by Tessa Clarke and Saasha Celestial-One, is shortlisted in the Digital category. It's a neighbor-to-neighbor food-sharing app designed to reduce waste
21/26
OLIO – The Food Sharing App, by Tessa Clarke and Saasha Celestial-One, is shortlisted in the Digital category. It's a neighbor-to-neighbor food-sharing app designed to reduce waste
Reebok Pyer Moss, by Kerby Jean-Raymond, is shortlisted in the Fashion category. The collection aims to highlight issues of race in the USA
22/26
Reebok Pyer Moss, by Kerby Jean-Raymond, is shortlisted in the Fashion category. The collection aims to highlight issues of race in the USA
Reebok Pyer Moss, by Kerby Jean-Raymond, is shortlisted in the Fashion category. The collection aims to highlight issues of race in the USA
23/26
Reebok Pyer Moss, by Kerby Jean-Raymond, is shortlisted in the Fashion category. The collection aims to highlight issues of race in the USA
Reebok Pyer Moss, by Kerby Jean-Raymond, is shortlisted in the Fashion category. The collection aims to highlight issues of race in the USA
24/26
Reebok Pyer Moss, by Kerby Jean-Raymond, is shortlisted in the Fashion category. The collection aims to highlight issues of race in the USA
Xperia Touch, by Sony Corporation, is shortlisted in the Digital category. It's a projector that turns a flat wall, table or even floor into an interactive interface
25/26
Xperia Touch, by Sony Corporation, is shortlisted in the Digital category. It's a projector that turns a flat wall, table or even floor into an interactive interface
Xperia Touch, by Sony Corporation, is shortlisted in the Digital category. It's a projector that turns a flat wall, table or even floor into an interactive interface
26/26
Xperia Touch, by Sony Corporation, is shortlisted in the Digital category. It's a projector that turns a flat wall, table or even floor into an interactive interface

A total of 76 projects have been nominated for the 2019 Beazley Designs of the Year. The shortlist features many innovative ideas, including a futuristic concept for a car that flies with the help of a drone, an expandable events building, and an easy to use HIV test for developing countries.

The projects are divided into six categories: Architecture, Digital, Fashion, Graphics, Product, and Transport. Each will be on display until February 9, 2020, in the London Design Museum.

In the coming weeks, a winner will be chosen from each category and then an overall winner will be announced on November 21. Previous winners have included Ghanian British architect Sir David Adjaye's superb National Museum of African American History and Culture, and Ikea's Better Shelter.

We've highlighted some standouts below, but head to the gallery to see a selection of projects shortlisted for the 2019 Beazley Designs of the Year.

The Shed, by Diller Scofidio + Renfro with Rockwell Group, is shortlisted in the Architecture category. The building is a remarkable art space in New York City that expands and contracts on a rail system, allowing it to host different types of events
The Shed, by Diller Scofidio + Renfro with Rockwell Group, is shortlisted in the Architecture category. The building is a remarkable art space in New York City that expands and contracts on a rail system, allowing it to host different types of events

The Shed, by Diller Scofidio + Renfro with Rockwell Group, is a remarkable arts and events space in Manhattan that's part of the same Hudson Yards development as Heatherwick Studio's Vessel. The building has a novel expandable facade that moves on a rail system, allowing it to change size when required to host different types of events.

Pop.Up Next, by Italdesign, Airbus, and Audi, is shortlisted in the Transport category. It envisions a two-seater electric car that could be lifted by drone when required, such as in a traffic jam, for example
Pop.Up Next, by Italdesign, Airbus, and Audi, is shortlisted in the Transport category. It envisions a two-seater electric car that could be lifted by drone when required, such as in a traffic jam, for example

Pop.Up Next is a very ambitious concept for a combination of car and drone by Italdesign, Airbus, and Audi. It would offer users a two-seater electric car for city use. If, for example, the driver got stuck in traffic, they could then hail a drone that would fly down, attach to the vehicle with passengers still inside and fly them away from the gridlock.

Catch: The HIV Detector, by Hans Ramzan, is shortlisted in the Product category. It's described as a simple and affordable HIV test designed for people in emerging nations
Catch: The HIV Detector, by Hans Ramzan, is shortlisted in the Product category. It's described as a simple and affordable HIV test designed for people in emerging nations

Catch: The HIV Detector is hailed as a simple and affordable HIV test that's designed for people in emerging nations, where a lack of access to health care may make it very difficult to get an early diagnosis. Users operate the simple to use device in the privacy of their own home.

Source: Design Museum London

Tags

Good ThinkingBuilding and ConstructionElectric VehiclesFashionHIVFlying CarsDesign MuseumCompetition
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More