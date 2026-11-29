While having the resources to fend for yourself for three days after a disaster is cheap insurance, the question of what to stock up on can be confusing. Some basics can be straightforward, but what about food? New Atlas finds a simple Army hack.

The UK government caused more than a little stir in October 2026 when it announced its Be Ready campaign that urges the British public to stock up on supplies to make them independent of outside help for three days, which is the general estimate of how long it takes for emergency services to move into an area after a major disaster.

The government website is a bit vague and incomplete as to why this initiative is underway, but part of the reason is that Britain pretty much dismantled its entire civil defense system at the end of the Cold War in 1991. This was 35 years ago and there's been a lot of talk recently about NATO preparing for a possible war in the near future or dealing with a major cyber attack, and the public have taken it seriously enough to see a spike in sales of emergency gear.

Meanwhile, it's routine in many parts of the world for authorities to warn people to prepare for predictable threats like heavy rains, cyclones, wildfires, and heavy snows.

Everything being equal, being ready for disaster is as wise as having a fire extinguisher, a first aid kit, old-fashioned cash, or a passport. You might never need it, but it saves a lot of bother if you do. If nothing else, having the ability to meet your and your family's needs is not only reassuring; it takes a lot of pressure off the emergency services so they can deal with more urgent problems.

US Army K ration US Army Signal Corps

Indeed, it's always puzzled me when reading the news of some disaster like a hurricane or a flood to see reports of people in dire straits and being without essentials within a day or descending on supermarkets like locusts to grab the last loaf of bread.

Lists of what to stock have a lot in common, though they do differ based on location and possible threats. Such lists include things like water, medicines, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio, and a first aid kit, which are all fairly simple to select, but food can be a bit trickier.

The Be Ready suggestion list says to stock three days' worth of food for each person. This should be non-perishable, doesn't need cooking, and is something that you like eating. The last bit makes perfect sense, since there's no point in buying tinned sardines if you can't stand the smell of them.

In fact, selecting food highlights one of the main problems with stocking for disasters. How do you decide between the available options? Do you buy pasta? Tinned fish? Baked beans? Dried fruit? Chocolate bars? Peanut butter? If so, how much? What do you actually do?

The easy way would be to buy a block of lifeboat rations, which are essentially fortified shortbread cakes that can sustain you for three days and are about as tempting as a brick of sawdust. A more practical alternative that will simplify things while providing actual fare is to follow the lead of the US Army. You can even stock the same complete meals as the infantry in the field quickly and economically while still ensuring proper nutrition.

MRE entree and side dishes David Szondy/New Atlas

During the Second World War, the US military took a radical new approach to feeding its troops – especially in the field, where mess kitchens are few and far between. Nutritional science had advanced considerably since the First World War staples of hard tack, tinned meat, and beans, with menus now reflecting a much more balanced diet based on extensive testing of volunteers to determine exactly what a soldier on active duty needs to stay both healthy and at peak performance.

For troops aboard ship or back at base, this meant simply eating a varied diet of fresh, familiar foods combined with things like enriched flour to prevent vitamin deficiencies. The familiar part was extremely important because this was a morale booster and, equally important, the nutritionists learned that a healthy diet doesn't mean anything if the soldier won't eat it all.

However, the greatest advance was in field rations, which were designed to be compact, durable, lightweight, easy to carry, yet nutritious and (theoretically) appetizing enough to be eaten for days on end. This is where the nutritionists really came in, as they worked out ingredients on a micro level while measuring any number of factors, like how much salt a man loses while marching.

Perhaps the most famous result was the K ration. Designed in 1941 by Ancel Keys, a University of Minnesota physiologist, the K ration was originally intended for paratroopers, who had trouble with the heavier and bulkier C ration. What the Army wanted was a ration that was nutritious, ready to eat without cooking, and could fit in a soldier's pocket.

MRE accessory pack and heater David Szondy/New Atlas

Previously, compact rations were made up of pemmican biscuits, chocolate, and a beverage powder. Not only was this less than a complete meal, it also suffered from the drawback that the soldiers wouldn't eat it and threw the biscuits away. On the other hand, the K ration was taste-tested before production began, so that problem was avoided – or, at least, minimized. The troops still wouldn't touch the appalling vitamin C drink powder with a bargepole.

On the nutrition side, the K ration was regarded as an emergency meal to fill in until the field kitchens could catch up in a time of increasingly mobile war. This meant there was an emphasis on calories and easy digestion.

The ultimate result by 1945 was a carton measuring about 3.63 in × 1.63 in × 6.94 in (9.21 cm × 4.13 cm × 17.62 cm), with three of these averaging a total weight of two lb (907 g). The three cartons were divided into Breakfast, Dinner, and Supper and marked with distinctive tinted graphics to both identify them and to boost morale better than the previous plain cardboard.

Each of these meals consisted of a tin of meat or cheese, compressed sweet and savory biscuits, a confectionery or compressed fruit bar, instant coffee, powdered juice, sugar, water purification tablets, four cigarettes, matches, and chewing gum. In addition, a small tin opener was provided with breakfast and toilet paper with supper.

Since then, US rations have continued to evolve as both technology and understanding of physiology have developed. Greater variety was introduced – not least because cans were abandoned for a number of reasons, including susceptibility to denting and corrosion, in favor of flexible foil and plastic packets where the food could be cooked to safe levels at lower temperatures. More items like bread and hot sauce were added as well, plus brand-named snacks and sweets that soldiers would have eaten at home. Not to mention tiny bottles of Tabasco sauce.

A US Army First Strike energy bar David Szondy/New Atlas

One major advance was the development of a flameless heater. When the US military first replaced canned rations with the Meal, Ready-to-Eat (MRE) in the early 1980s, meals still had to be heated by putting the food pouches in a canteen cup filled with boiling water set over trioxane fuel bars or Sterno gel, which were messy, had operational problems in cold and windy weather, and often gave off a nasty fishy smell. By the time of Operation Desert Storm in 1990, the Army had developed a pad containing an alloy of iron and magnesium dust. Placed with the ration entrée in a special plastic pouch, added water set off an exothermic reaction, reaching boiling temperature in under a minute and remaining hot for up to 12 minutes.

This addition completed the modern MRE system, which has now fed US troops in the field for over four decades. And this brings us back to how to quickly stock a three-day supply of emergency food.

The MRE takes the K ration and similar concepts forward and expands upon them.

Each 1.13 to 1.63-lb (510 to 740-g) ration is sealed in a tough, waterproof polyethylene pouch colored in desert tan to reduce heating from sunlight. Inside are a number of hermetically sealed retort pouches that are laminated to make them shelf-stable for three to five years at room temperature without using cans. These rations are delivered packed in groups of 12 inside a tough cardboard case that allows them to survive a drop from 100 ft (30 m).

MREs consist of 24 distinct menus that are updated annually based on troop feedback. These are made up of an entrée, side dish, bakery or bread item, a spread, a dessert, snacks, and powdered hot and cold beverages. Along with these is the flameless ration heater (or flameless heater) and pouch, a hot-beverage bag to be placed in the heater pouch with the entrée to heat coffee or cocoa, and an accessory packet with a plastic spoon, coffee powder, creamer, sugar, salt, chewing gum, matches, a moist towelette, and toilet paper.

A US humanitarian ration David Szondy/New Atlas

All told, a pretty comprehensive meal, which is one big advantage of the MRE for emergency food. It's nutritionally balanced, has a lot of variety in both individual meals and entrée selections, and it comes as an entire meal instead of having to remember to stock each item.

I've eaten MREs myself and, though the menus are very American with things like chili macaroni and pizza, the entrées aren't too bad and are better than some camping food I've consumed over the years. The packs are easy to open, as are the inside pouches, though the entrées and drink sachets sometimes need scissors to get started.

Many of the snacks, like beef sticks and BBQ corn kernels, are familiar, yet some items are peculiar to Army food. Sometimes there are sandwiches that are basically filled rolls with very little moisture content. There's also something called a First Strike energy bar, which is a massive slab of chocolate and fruit that's very calorie- and nutrient-dense, and also very chewy and so hard on my old-man teeth that I have to cut it up.

The beverages include a fruit drink that's much stronger than civilian versions and a ubiquitous electrolyte drink to stave off dehydration. Since MREs are low in fiber and high in sodium and calories, you need to consume plenty of water, which is something I've learned from experience unless you like sitting on the toilet a lot with constipation.

US humanitarian ration contents minus accessory pack David Szondy New Atlas

As to the heater, it does what it says on the label. It heats up very hot and very fast, though not as spectacularly as other meal heaters I've used, which sometimes resulted in geysers of liquid and steam, followed by a very hasty retreat to a safe distance.

One thing to bear in mind about MREs is that they are military rations with an average of 1,250 calories for each meal and are geared to feeding a 180 lb (82 kg) 20-year-old man who is physically active enough to burn over 4,000 or even 6,000 calories per day. The system is designed for three MREs for each soldier per day, and additional snack rations are also available, but I found that the appetite of an aged, sedentary journalist with bad feet was pretty much satisfied by one per day.

MREs – or at least their civilian equivalents – are sold to the public, which may seem odd until you understand the economics of defense procurement. Though there's a steady military demand for the rations, orders tend to surge and then die down, so the defense contractors that make them need to keep production lines running at a large enough level to anticipate government requirements. To do this, they sell commercial versions directly to the civilian market, alongside genuine military surplus that routinely finds its way onto secondary auction and outdoor gear sites (despite being stamped "U.S. Government Property, Commercial Resale is Unlawful"). Since there's steady civilian demand, they're readily available for sale.

Humanitarian rations instruction sheet David Szondy/New Atlas

If the US MRE doesn't sound very appealing, there are alternatives. For example, the US government distributes humanitarian aid rations that are very similar to MREs, though less expensive. They're essentially stripped-down MREs with no heaters and fewer accessories and side dishes, but each pouch is designed to feed an average adult for 24 hours. Because they have to avoid as many cultural dietary restrictions as possible, the items are vegetarian and use minimal dairy products. I don't find them as filling as I'd like, and if I had to rely on them, I'd probably supplement them with additional protein, like tinned meat, fish, or cheese.

The US Army isn't the only one to use MREs, so another alternative is to check the web for other countries' versions. British 24-hour rations lean more toward curries and all-day breakfasts, while the French run to salmon pâté and Basque chicken, and Chinese rations go for spiced beef and marinated quail eggs. In addition, there are civilian versions of MREs, though I've found these less durably packed, that can cater to special diets, such as low-sodium intakes.

Purchasing MREs does take some research, since there are so many pricing options from so many sellers. Individual MREs are available for under US$20, and cases are cheaper at about US$120 for a dozen. Humanitarian rations are even less expensive at about US$40 per case of 10. Commercial and non-American MREs are more variable, with the latter sometimes being very pricey because of availability.

An MRE may not be dinner at the Ritz-Carlton complete with a Vesper Martini to start, Cornish Turbot, Beef Wellington, Madeira and Périgord truffle, passion fruit and Moscato d’Asti, and Crêpe Suzette with a split of chilled Pol Roger Champagne followed by a nice demitasse and a wafer-thin mint, but it's better than cold tinned spaghetti and sausages washed down with lukewarm reconstituted fruit punch.

Even in adversity, it's possible to find an acceptable middle ground.