Most existing highlighters have a few things in common: they are made of plastic, eventually dry out, and end up in the garbage pretty quickly. TiTrek is a company known for its compact titanium EDC products. This time, the firm is attempting to turn a simple stationery item into a durable titanium tool that could complement a collection of titanium EDC gear. The new highlighter is called Voa, and it’s currently seeking backing on Kickstarter.

We’ve seen titanium pens that feature mechanical mechanisms, as well as pens that pack multiple additional tools into their compact bodies. A titanium mechanical highlighter is something less common, which makes Voa particularly interesting.

The device weighs 49.4 g (1.74 oz), giving it a noticeably more substantial feel compared to a typical plastic highlighter. It's designed to be refilled rather than discarded once the ink runs out.

A close look at the bolt-action mechanism TiTrek

The creators have paid particular attention to preventing the ink from drying out too quickly. Voa doesn't have a traditional cap, so users don’t have to worry about losing or misplacing it. Instead, the highlighter uses a bolt-action mechanism. A small lever on the side of the body allows users to deploy or retract the refill with a quick push of one finger.

There's also a specially designed sealed port that helps limit air exposure around the refill when the tip is retracted. According to TiTrek, this is intended to reduce ink drying between uses.

Another key feature of Voa is its replaceable core. Once the ink is depleted, the core can be replaced without discarding the highlighter itself. The creators describe the replacement process as quick and straightforward. One thing worth mentioning is that Voa is only compatible with special refills made by TiTrek, so replacements will need to be ordered directly from the company.

One of the (admittedly huge) ink refills TiTrek

Depending on the angle, the tip of the highlighter offers two widths for different applications: 4 mm for bold highlighting of larger sections of text, and 1 mm for precise underlining or writing annotations.

Another feature the company emphasizes is the pen's ergonomic design. With typical plastic highlighters, grip comfort is usually a secondary consideration, so they may not be particularly comfortable to hold for extended periods. Voa’s shape is inspired by fountain pens and is designed to provide a steady, controlled grip.

There are six refill colors available in a standard kit: burgundy, camellia red, golden yellow, lime, arctic blue, and dreamy purple. There are additional color sets that can be purchased separately.

Buyers can choose between different finishes TiTrek

The highlighter itself is available in three finishes: black, polished titanium, and sunblasted titanium. Optional engraving is also available at an additional cost.

The sunblasted titanium highlighter with all six refills is the least expensive option. The early-bird Kickstarter pledge is US$45, with worldwide shipping included, while the planned retail price is $138.

If everything goes as planned and the campaign reaches its funding goal, shipping is expected to begin in February 2027.

VOA: A Titanium EDC Highlighter Built To Mark A Lifetime

Source: Kickstarter

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