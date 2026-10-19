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Knives and Multitools

Discreet tactical pen packs 5 emergency tools for the outdoors

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 19, 2026
Discreet tactical pen packs 5 emergency tools for the outdoors
The SceptriX multitool is built to survive the outdoors
The SceptriX multitool is built to survive the outdoors
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The SceptriX multitool is built to survive the outdoors
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The SceptriX multitool is built to survive the outdoors
The 200-lumen flashlight can illuminate up 164 ft ahead of you, and runs for up to 10 hours in a low-power mode
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The 200-lumen flashlight can illuminate up 164 ft ahead of you, and runs for up to 10 hours in a low-power mode
The graphite pen can write up to 10 miles on all kinds of surfaces
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The graphite pen can write up to 10 miles on all kinds of surfaces
The magnetic storage compartment has room for three 4mm bits
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The magnetic storage compartment has room for three 4-mm bits
The pen is CNC machined out of durable grade 5 titanium
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The pen is CNC machined out of durable grade 5 titanium
The replaceable blade can quickly slice through rope, twigs, and fabrics
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The replaceable blade can quickly slice through rope, twigs, and fabrics
You can get the SceptriX in natural and sandblasted titanium finishes, as well as in black and anodized gold
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You can get the SceptriX in natural and sandblasted titanium finishes, as well as in black and anodized gold
View gallery - 7 images

Hardware brand MeTool has packed a versatile multitool for outdoorspeople into a pen – making it easy to carry a bunch of essentials on you at all times without adding bulk. The SceptriX features a sturdy titanium build that's made to brave the elements, and it looks the part too.

This tactical pen includes a powerful little flashlight, a strong glass-breaking tip, a blade, a graphite pen, and a magnetic screwdriver with room to hold three bits. Each of these tools are thoughtfully specced for practicality in the city and out in the wild.

The same can be said for the pen itself. Weighing just 2.3 oz (66 g) and measuring just under 6.5 in (164 mm), the SceptriX is precision CNC machined out of durable grade 5 titanium. The barrel has grooves that make it easy to grip while cutting and marking, as does the tip that can be removed with wet hands or gloves.

SceptriX: Titanium Tactical Pen. Five Tools. One Form.

The pen

The SceptriX's modular design allows for separating the tools, so you can use the driver bit or pen in one hand while lighting up your work area with the flashlight in the other.

When you're on the move, the SceptriX's pocket clip keeps your tools within reach, whether on your clothing or a luggage strap. It's also removable if you intend to simply stash it in an EDC pouch.

The pen is CNC machined out of durable grade 5 titanium
The pen is CNC machined out of durable grade 5 titanium

I like how the SceptriX is built for long-term use. The titanium frame will naturally handle all kinds of impact, and the flashlight's battery chamber is sealed to prevent water damage. You can also replace the rechargeable battery yourself, and even carry a spare one available off the shelf. The driver bits, meanwhile, fit securely in a magnetic holder so they don't rattle around and lose their edges.

The tools

At the very top of the SceptriX, you've got a 200-lumen flashlight that can cycle through four intensity modes and illuminate 164 ft (50 m) ahead of you. It'll run for 1.5 hours on its highest power setting, and up to 10 hours on its lowest. There's also a strobe mode, and you can switch between these using a single button.

The 200-lumen flashlight can illuminate up 164 ft ahead of you, and runs for up to 10 hours in a low-power mode
The 200-lumen flashlight can illuminate up 164 ft ahead of you, and runs for up to 10 hours in a low-power mode

On the other end is a strong tungsten-carbide glass breaking tip, which you'll hopefully never have to use in any sort of emergency.

Unscrew this, and you'll reveal a sharp blade with a 25-mm cutting edge. It'll make light work of cutting through fabric and paper, and when it dulls over time, you can replace it with a fresh one in seconds.

The replaceable blade can quickly slice through rope, twigs, and fabrics
The replaceable blade can quickly slice through rope, twigs, and fabrics

There's also a graphite pen that can write on or mark any surface. Each tip is good for up to 10 miles (16 km) of writing, and you can replace these as well.

Lastly, you've got a magnetic driver that can accommodate 4-mm bits. There's room in the barrel for three of these, so you can carry the ones you're most likely to use without having to hunt for them in your gear.

The graphite pen can write up to 10 miles on all kinds of surfaces
The graphite pen can write up to 10 miles on all kinds of surfaces

The inclusion of replaceable components means you can keep the SceptriX around for years to come. There are other niceties too, like room for luminous tritium vials on a spinning module that should delight eager fidgeters, and the SceptriX's ability to strike up a spark with a separate ferro rod and light a fire.

MeTool is crowdfunding the SceptriX on Kickstarter, where you can get one for as little as US$115, down from its expected $179 MSRP. That'll net you the natural titanium finish, but you can also upgrade to stonewashed titanium, black, or anodized gold finishes – as well as laser engraving. Add-ons include a handy ferro rod pendant for campers, a 20-piece bit set, and replacement graphite tips and blades.

The magnetic storage compartment has room for three 4mm bits
The magnetic storage compartment has room for three 4-mm bits

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, MeTool has previously launched and shipped numerous other EDC tools on Kickstarter.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in February 2027, with free delivery around the globe.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 7 images

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Knives and MultitoolsTitaniumMultitoolsKickstarterEDC
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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