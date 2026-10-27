52-in-1 electric smart driver zeroes in on near-autonomous screwing

Basically all that's left for the dumb human to do when using the all-new Arrowmax Arrowspace S1 electric smart driver is dropping the bit in the tip and holding the driver steady – the S1 takes care of everything else. It uses an HD camera system to identify the exact bit that you need and automatically sets the recommended torque range. Slide that bit in and simply hold it to the screw head, and the driver then uses its powered head to screw or unscrew it. It's just a step or two removed from a fully autonomous robo-driver that takes care of all your driving tasks while you sit back and watch in an all-new style of "self-driving."

Arrowmax calls the Arrowspace S1 the "world's first AI electric screwdriver with eyes and brain," but it's actually more than just a screwdriver. The S1 is an intelligent bit driver kit that automates the process of tightening and loosening screws from start to finish.

That might sound like yet another dubious use of artificial technology, but anyone who's ever had to deal with different screw sizes has likely had the experience of trying a couple of different screwdrivers or bits to get the exact right fit. This can be especially frustrating with tiny screw sizes, like those in computer hardware, mobile electronics and toys, as it gets harder and harder to distinguish different sizes as the screw heads get smaller and smaller. And if things go really south, you might end up stripping the screw with wrong-size drivers before you ever find the right size.

The rear end of the S1 driver has an HD camera and a needle-like probe that ensures you place the camera at the right distance for identification Arrowmax

The Arrowspace S1 aims to remove this frustrating part of the job completely. It features a tiny HD camera integrated into its rear-end that captures the screw at the heart of the job, running it through its identification algorithm to find the corresponding bit size. The thin deployable probe is designed to ensure the camera is positioned at the proper distance for the focus necessary for accuracy. Simply place the probe tip on the screw and let the system do the rest.

After identification, the S1 wirelessly communicates with the "Smart Case," displaying the identification information on the connected 2-in TFT screen and/or on the smartphone app. And just to ensure there's no mistaken identity on the user's part, the case also lights up at the receptacle of the bit in question – just don't mix up the stored bits!

The case lights up both the primary recommended bit in green and the secondary alternative bit in yellow Arrowmax

The driver also automatically sets a safe torque range once the screw has been identified. So then you can install the bit and use the powered driver with confidence, not worrying about going too fast and stripping the screw.

So yeah, basically all you do is hold the driver during screw identification, put the identified bit in, and then hold the driver steady while it does all the work of powering the screw loose or tight.

The probe deploys with a slider switch Arrowmax

The slim aluminum 6.7-in-long electric driver includes a small OLED display for battery life, torque level and rotational direction, forward and reverse driver buttons, a torque adjustment button, and an LED-encircled magnetic bit holder tip. Power comes from an integrated 600-mAh battery that handles up to 900 screws (or 90 minutes of continuous work time) before running out of juice. It charges in roughly 70 minutes via a USB-C port at the driver's rear-end.

The CNC-machined aluminum alloy-framed case packs the driver alongside a total of 52 different bits selected for precision work on things like small electronics, watches, eyewear and drones. Each bit is made from hard S2 steel.

The sleek Arrowspace S1 case measures 9 x 4.6 x 1 in Arrowmax

Arrowmax is running a Kickstarter campaign for the Arrowspace S1 setup now. The full kit can be found at pledge levels starting at HK$1,009 (approx. US$129). The campaign has been a runaway success with over $100K raised, close to 10 times the goal, and 37 days still left to go.

Source: Kickstarter

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