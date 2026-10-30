Quick-swap modular multitool slims down for comfier EDC pocket carry

It must be the unofficial week of slimmed-down flagship multitools. Exactly one day after Nextool came out with its all-new Goldilocks-sized Flagship F20 tool, fellow Chinese versa-tool innovator Roxon pushed forward with a slimmed-down tool of its own. The all-new Flex Go delivers the brand's ever-popular modular multitool ecosystem to a slimmer chassis designed to carry comfortably in a pocket, not on a belt or in a toolbox. Because when you can essentially build your own multitool from single implements up, you don't need a big, bulky frame stuffed with dozens of implements to get the job done.

As you may recall, Roxon launched the original Flex tool and accompanying swappable tool ecosystem just two years ago, following brands like Goat and Windeler into the promising modular multitool space. It's since grown out the family, and while it has gone smaller in that time with single-handle pocket knife-style tools like the Mini Flex Companion, it hasn't previously released a smaller version of the split-handle Flex multi-plier design.

Roxon explains that its decision to fill that particular gap was an easy one, made directly in response to regular feedback asking for a smaller version of the original Flex, in essence, a more pocketable plier-based multitool with split-apart handle filled with snap-in/snap-out implements for customization. Having fielding requests for a smaller Flex as long as the Flex had been roaming market and field, the decision made itself: answer the call and give multitool-crazed consumers another tool to covet and ultimately add to their collections.

The Flex Go is sized to fit comfortably in a pocket, but it can also ride outside Roxon

Roxon cuts close to 3/4 of an inch (1.9 cm) off the length of the Flex in developing the 3.5-in-long (8.9 cm) Flex Go. As far as weight goes, the Flex Go leaves behind over 30% compared to the original Flex, for a cool, comfortable listed 6.1 ounces (173 g).

Despite the shrunken specs, the Flex Go is second only to the original Flex in terms of the number of slots it offers for moduler implement swapping. The Flex has 10, the Flex Go eight. The Go's slots are compatible exclusively with Roxon's ecosystem of short add-ons, not the long add-ons compatible with larger tools. That opens up a selection of 47 different swap-in tools.

Of course, Roxon doesn't sell the Flex Go as an empty chassis ... not yet, at least. It does plan to offer the model as an empty pliers frame in the future, allowing buyers to cut out the inevitable tools they don't want by filling it out entirely with implements of their choosing. For now, though, Roxon is starting out with the pre-equipped Flex Go model, which offers more than a dozen different functions.

The Flex Go includes a bit holder, scissors, blade, bottle/can opener and more Roxon

Among those functions, the tool has six swappable fold-out implements spread across both handles: short scissors, a combination can/bottle opener, a 1/4-in flat bit holder with double-ended slotted/Phillips bit, a small straight knife blade, an awl and threader, and a small diamond file. All the fold-out tools are located on the left and right outer sides of the handle when the Flex Go is closed, meaning they can be opened with one hand without opening up the entire set of pliers. One set of sliders on the face of the handles locks the implements in place so there's no risk of accidental deployment or closing. The other set unlocks them for swapping, locks them for use.

The fold-out implements unlock for easy one-handed deployment Roxon

The reason that the Flex Go has eight slots and only six implements is that the thicker bit driver takes up three individual slots. So you could replace that single implement with three different single-slot tools.

Users can use the short add-on ecosystem to develop their ultimate everyday multitool or to create different multitool setups for different purposes. Roxon suggests creating a set for camping, biking, construction-type work and/or other activities you may do regularly. Simply swap in the toolset when you're starting a new activity, and you have a multitool built specifically for the job.

The thicker bit driver takes up three modular slots on the inner latch bar, while the rest of the Flex Go's implements take up one Roxon

Beyond the fold-out implements, the Flex Go also includes pliers with needle-nose, standard and wire cutter jaws, a set of tweezers and a toothpick to round things out.

Along with its integrated toolset, the Flex Go comes with a set of tweezers and a toothpick Roxon

As compared to the original Flex, the Flex Go loses a few tools, including the wire strippers, chisel and rope cutter. It also trades out the independent fold-out drivers for the swappable bit holder.

The fully equipped Roxon Flex Go is available now for US$70. The empty "frame-only" model will launch in the future for $48. Individual short series add-on implements range between $3 and $13.

Source: Roxon