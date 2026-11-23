Wuben is an established name in the EDC flashlight game, and its latest product combines powerful, versatile lighting and a truly compact design that has me rethinking my EDC loadout.

The G6 Spark is small enough to go on your keyring, but its main light can go up to 500 lumens with a 216 ft (66 m) beam distance. Weighing just 1.4 oz (40 g), this baby is even lighter than Wuben's pocket-sized G5 – while offering stronger illumination.

The G6 runs off an internal 400-mAh battery which you can recharge via USB-C, and that affords you as much as 72 hours of use on its lowest brightness of 1 lumen; at 200 lumens, you'll get about 1.2 hours. But your lighting options don't end there.

WUBEN G6 | Ultra Slim Multi-Use Keychain Light

You'll also find two 1 W LEDs delivering a 100-lumen side light, and a lower-powered red light for signaling and close-range illumination. A single button lets you cycle through all these and their various modes and intensities; a lock mode prevents it from switching on accidentally in your gear bag and draining its battery.

The G6 features a pivoting clip for attaching it to your headgear, luggage strap, or pocket for flexibly positioning the light wherever you need it for DIY and repair tasks. There's also a sturdy press-to-release keychain loop at one end, giving you more ways to attach it to your stuff.

The G6's pivoting clip allows for attaching it to clothing and objects around you for flexibly angling light where you need it Wuben

That's already a pretty handy piece of gear to have on you, but the G6 goes a step further. It's got a 34.6-mm high-carbon steel blade tucked into its side. That has a long enough edge for effortless and precise cutting, whether you're slicing through cord or paper, or whittling wood. The package includes a screwdriver to remove the blade, so you can leave it behind or pack it separately when traveling with the G6.

You can get the G6 in CNC-machined aerospace-grade aluminum, or in lighter stonewashed titanium if you stretch your budget. The 8.6-mm device is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance, so it'll happily take on whatever the outdoors throws at it. I also like that you can use the light while charging it, because that means it can serve as a lamp for reading and repair work that takes longer than expected.

The high-carbon steel blade can come in handy for repairs and outdoor tasks, and it's removable for when you need to get through airport security Wuben

Wuben's crowdfunding the G6 Spark on Kickstarter, where you can get the aluminum version for US$33.99 (down from its $44.99 expected MSRP). The titanium one will set you back by $99.99 (discounted from $139.99). And since the campaign's crossed a funding milestone, you'll get a free carabiner with your order.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Wuben has previously launched and shipped several other flashlights on Kickstarter, and sells a wide range of them online.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in January 2027, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends (estimated at about $8-$12 per unit).

Source: Kickstarter

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