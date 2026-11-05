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Knives and Multitools

Multi-headed 10-in-1 ratchet tool lays down torque in multiple ways

By C.C. Weiss
November 05, 2026
Multi-headed 10-in-1 ratchet tool lays down torque in multiple ways
Nextool debuted the W20 Pro in late October, along with two other multitools
Nextool debuted the W20 Pro in late October, along with two other multitools
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The multiple heads of the new Nextool W20 Pro
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The multiple heads of the new Nextool W20 Pro
The bit holder folds out 90 degrees with the handle closed into wrench form
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The bit holder folds out 90 degrees with the handle closed into wrench form
Using the fully extended driver to get to a bicycle saddle screw
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Using the fully extended driver to get to a bicycle saddle screw
The wrench adjusts to to all different sizes and can work in ratchet mode or in fixed-head mode, depending on what the specific task demands
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The wrench adjusts to to all different sizes and can work in ratchet mode or in fixed-head mode, depending on what the specific task demands
Some tasks demand a set of pliers, not a wrench – the W20 Pro is the latest tool that offers both
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Some tasks demand a set of pliers, not a wrench – the W20 Pro is the latest tool that offers both
Nextool introduces the W20 Pro as a handy midsize multitool with a unique blend of features
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Nextool introduces the W20 Pro as a handy midsize multitool with a unique blend of features
The blade flips out of one side of the wrench handle, the file out the other, making for quick access
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The blade flips out of one side of the wrench handle, the file out the other, making for quick access
It'd be easy enough to rotate the wrench all the way around on this bolt, but in tighter spaces, the W20 Pro's ratchet function becomes a timesaver
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It'd be easy enough to rotate the wrench all the way around on this bolt, but in tighter spaces, the W20 Pro's ratchet function becomes a timesaver
We see the W20 Pro more as a around-the-house multitool, but it could be useful in the great outdoors as well
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We see the W20 Pro more as a around-the-house multitool, but it could be useful in the great outdoors as well
An adjustable wrench is invaluable when dealing with bikes and other vehicles with multiple size bolts all around
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An adjustable wrench is invaluable when dealing with bikes and other vehicles with multiple size bolts all around
Nextool debuted the W20 Pro in late October, along with two other multitools
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Nextool debuted the W20 Pro in late October, along with two other multitools
Thanks to its multi-style jaws and dual-headed bit, the Nextool W20 Pro packs a total of 11 functions
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Thanks to its multi-style jaws and dual-headed bit, the Nextool W20 Pro packs a total of 11 functions
View gallery - 12 images

Nextool has already proven that you don't have to choose between a multitool with pliers and one with an adjustable wrench: you can have both, staying extra prepared for every small hardware disaster real life throws in front of you. The all-new W20 Pro makes an even stronger argument in favor of this setup than the brand's past releases. The right-sized pocket powerhouse packs an 10-strong feature set with an adjustable, dual-mode ratchet wrench, multi-jaw pliers, a bit driver and more.

Talk about a collection of adaptable tools ready for jobs of all sizes. The W20 Pro packs down into a crescent wrench that adjusts its 1-in (25-mm) jaw opening via a knurled thumb screw to grab a tight hold on the hardware in question. A switchable ratchet function releases the entire wrench head so that you can loosen a bolt in tight spaces without having to constantly remove and realign the wrench jaws. Simply crank the bolt as far as you physically can within the space, then spin the wrench freely backward for the next crank.

The wrench adjusts to to all different sizes and can work in ratchet mode or in fixed-head mode, depending on what the specific task demands
The wrench adjusts to to all different sizes and can work in ratchet mode or in fixed-head mode, depending on what the specific task demands

Need to tighten a bolt rather than loosen it? Simply flip the wrench to the other side and it ratchets in the opposite direction.

For. tasks that demand a set of pliers, the W20 Pro wrench handle splits open and swivels around to reveal a full set with needle-nose and regular jaws, plus wire cutters. Inside the handles, the bases of those jaws form an electrical crimper.

We see the W20 Pro more as a around-the-house multitool, but it could be useful in the great outdoors as well
We see the W20 Pro more as a around-the-house multitool, but it could be useful in the great outdoors as well

Of course, Nextool doesn't let the two plier handles themselves go to waste, adding in a 1.7-in (43-mm) straight blade and a file that each fold out while the split handle is closed into wrench form. Both are located at the base of the handle so you can simply turn the tool upside down for use as a knife or file.

The blade flips out of one side of the wrench handle, the file out the other, making for quick access
The blade flips out of one side of the wrench handle, the file out the other, making for quick access

The bit holder arm also folds out, but because it's located on the upper part of the folded-in wrench handle, you can't full extend it with the handle closed in wrench form. You can fold it out 90 degrees in wrench mode or break the handle halfway into plier mode so the bit holder handle is at roughly 180 degrees in relation to the other half of the wrench handle in a long, straight driver configuration. The bit holder has a 4-mm hexagonal slot and includes a dual-ended Phillips #2/slotted 3.5-mm bit.

Nextool rounds out the W20 Pro's toolset with a pry bar built into one of the handles. The tool also includes a pocket clip.

Nextool introduces the W20 Pro as a handy midsize multitool with a unique blend of features
Nextool introduces the W20 Pro as a handy midsize multitool with a unique blend of features

Much like the Nextool Flagship F12 and Roxon Flex Go we looked at last week, the 6-oz (172-g) W20 Pro is a midsize tool that aims to be a handy Goldilocks of the family. It's larger and more robust than the lighter W20 (also called the W2) while adding only 9 grams of weight. It's well lighter and slimmer than the 11-oz (313-g) W40 (aka W4) and loses only the fold-out saw and a single plier jaw function in comparison. We also like the look of the W20 Pro's bit holder arm better than the side-mounted bit holder on the W40.

Nextool introduced the W20 Pro alongside the Flagship F12 last week. The tool prices in at US$50, right between the $60 W40 and $33 W20. You can see it in action in the quick 47-sec video clip below.

NexTool W20 Pro: A Pocket-Sized Repair Tool with Ratcheting Power

Source: Nextool

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Knives and MultitoolsMultitoolsWrenchEDCEveryday CarryTools
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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