Twistable 11-in-1 multitool packs a highly useful secret

One of the newest releases from multitool innovator Nextool, the W4 appears at first to be a basic adjustable wrench. But not only does it pack an extra 10 features inside its splittable handle, including a set of multipurpose pliers, it carries a small, switchable mechanism that extends its functionality well beyond other multi-wrenches out there.

I've long thought the adjustable wrench was an underutilized anchor in multitool design. Sure, many multitools have fixed-size hex wrenches punched somewhere in their handle or folding implements, but those only work if they fit both the bolt you're working on and the space in which you're working. They often don't - how are you going to crank a postcard-shaped tool in a tight corner or tiny space between mechanical components?

An adjustable wrench sizes up to exactly the bolt you need to crank and can be positioned horizontally, vertically or somewhere in between to help get the job done. Make it small enough to fit an X-in-one multitool, and you have some flexibility sure to be appreciated in a tight spot.

In the past few weeks alone, I've wished I was carrying an adjustable wrench around in my pocket numerous times, for a variety of simple tasks like loosening/tightening various automotive components and accessories with vastly different-sized bolts and tightening a wiggling toilet seat.

Well, why don't you just carry an adjustable wrench then, jackass?

Fair enough, but the adjustable crescents I have are large and uncomfortable to carry everywhere, save for when I'm specifically wandering around home and yard doing repairs and maintenance. But shrink the package down, thrown in a few other handy tools, and maybe I'll do just that.

The Nextool W4 adapts to the job Nextool

Lately we've actually been seeing a crazy number of adjustable wrench-based multitools pop up, but often they use tiny wrenches that appear more like toys than tools. They'd still work in a pinch but don't inspire much confidence as a longterm workhorses. What we'd really like to see more of are adjustable wrench heads comparable to the ones on legitimate small crescent wrenches you'd buy at a hardware store, packaged with a few other ever-handy tools like screwdrivers and blades.

Nextool appears to be a primary go-to for just such a tool. The company already had several different wrench-forward multitools in its product lineup before it introduced the new W4 earlier this year. And the W4 looks like the one we'd like to carry everyday.

The Nextool W4 has an adjustable fixed/ratcheting wrench, multipurpose pliers, a blade, a saw, a file and a driver system Nextool

Not only does the W4 have a useful and sizable crescent wrench at its top, but the secret it's hiding is a toggle that switches between fixed and ratchet modes. The ratchet setting unlocks the head so that the handle can swivel backwards independently without turning the bolt and undoing the wrenching you just did. It saves the tedious process of having to constantly pull the wrench off the bolt and reposition it back on after every tiny turn, making the W4 wrench quite useful for tight spaces.

Nextool also notes that the knurled thumb screw wrench-size adjuster is also reinforced to prevent it from loosening while working, another problem one can run into with adjustable wrenches.

With the flip of the slider switch, the W4 wrench goes from fixed to ratcheting - note the ratcheted angle between the top edge of the black handle and the lower edge of the wrench head Nextool

We're more used to seeing multitools feature a wrench or pliers, but the W4 is one that packs both, its handle splitting and swinging open to reveal a pair of pliers with both needle-nose and regular sizes in its jaws, along with three styles of wire cutter.

Another nice W4 design touch, the fold-out blade, saw and file are located outboard on the closed handle and can be accessed and used without having to unfold the two handle sections. The only implement located inboard on the handle is the fold-out bit holder that carries the flat/Phillips flip bit when not in use. The bit secures at the base of the handle to take care of screw-driving duties.

The wrench handle end won't exactly help with other tasks, but that's the type of compromise you get with a multitool instead of a single-function tool Nextool

We imagine the W4's pliers, blade, file and screwdriver will be a little clunky to use owing to the extra heft of the wrench at the other end, a sacrifice that may or may not be worth it depending on how much you need an EDC wrench with switchable ratcheting. It seems worth it to us but surely not everyone.

The US$59.99 W4 measures in at 5.9 in (15 cm) long when closed and weighs 11 oz (313 g).

Nextool's short video illuminates how the ratchet wrench and other features work in the field.

