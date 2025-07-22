Eight-function multitool folds to become a leverage-lovin' crowbar

While a great number of multitools have built-in pry bars, those bars aren't very useful if they can't apply much leverage. A new eight-function tool addresses that problem in a unique fashion, by folding to become an angled crowbar.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the "8-in-1 Rotating Pry Bar with Wrench & Screwdriver" (phew!) is made by Hong Kong outdoor gear manufacturer Pivot X.

The company previously brought us a multitool with an integrated folding ruler, among other things. That tool, like many others, takes the form of a flat rectangular slab with a rigid pry bar at one end.

This design makes it nice and sleek and pocketable, but limits the amount of leverage it can apply in certain situations. If you were trying to pull a nail out of a flat board, for instance, the angled body of a crowbar would be much more effective – you'd just slide its nail-pulling groove beneath the nail's head, then pull/roll the whole thing back.

Well, that's where the new Pivot X tool comes in.

The tool is made of CNC-machined, sandblasted, oil-sealed 420 stainless steel Pivot X

Utilizing an integrated hinge, its pry bar can be set to either a 0 (flat) or 90-degree angle relative to the tool's main body. A locking mechanism then keeps its secured at that angle, until released by a thumb-press.

As mentioned, though, the multitool does in fact offer eight features. The rest of these include an adjustable wrench that doubles as a 27-mm measuring caliper and triples as a bit-driver screwdriver; a magnetic storage slot for two included bits (Phillips and flathead); a tungsten steel automotive glass-breaking stud; a bottle opener; plus a 45-mm ruler.

Users can carry the tool via a built-in back clip or a keychain hole Pivot X

The whole stainless steel rig measures 102 mm long by 27 mm wide by 10 mm thick (4 by 1.06 by 0.39 in), and is claimed to tip the scales at 105.5 g (3.7 oz).

Assuming the 8-in-1 Rotating Pry Bar with Wrench & Screwdriver reaches production, a pledge of US$52 will get you one. The planned retail price is $89. Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

Pivot X: 8-in-1 Rotating Pry Bar with Wrench & Screwdriver

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

