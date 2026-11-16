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Knives and Multitools

Tiny 6-in-1 titanium pliers come fully prepped for everyday repairs

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
November 16, 2026
Tiny 6-in-1 titanium pliers come fully prepped for everyday repairs
The wrench should come in handy for all kinds of vehicle repair tasks
The wrench should come in handy for all kinds of vehicle repair tasks
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The GripX combines several gripping and clamping tools into a compact build – and then some
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The GripX combines several gripping and clamping tools into a compact build – and then some
The adaptive jaws can open up to 30 degrees and hold on to objects while you finish, cut or drill into them
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The adaptive jaws can open up to 30 degrees and hold on to objects while you finish, cut or drill into them
The adaptive jaws can securely hold irregularly shaped objects for precise work without damaging them
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The adaptive jaws can securely hold irregularly shaped objects for precise work without damaging them
The GripX's clever design handily accommodates hex driver bits for when you need a screwdriver
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The GripX's clever design handily accommodates hex driver bits for when you need a screwdriver
The pliers can easily pull out nails and help grab on to small objects in tight spaces
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The pliers can easily pull out nails and help grab on to small objects in tight spaces
The wrench should come in handy for all kinds of vehicle repair tasks
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The wrench should come in handy for all kinds of vehicle repair tasks
This holding clamp can come in handy for gluing items together
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This holding clamp can come in handy for gluing items together
View gallery - 7 images

The vast majority of multitools that come to our attention are built around blades and screwdrivers. This new one we've just spotted is focused on holding items in place as you work on small repairs and crafts.

The GripX from Aura is a uniquely designed set of pliers with a twist: at the other end of its serrated teeth, you'll find a pair of adaptive jaws that can hold on to all kinds of small objects. On top of that, it's got five more tools that make it a versatile addition to your everyday carry.

You can get the GripX in two versions: durable stainless steel (coming in at 4.5 oz or 127.6 g), or tough and exceptionally light titanium alloy (just under 3 oz or 85 g), in either black or silver. The multitool's small size makes it easy to pocket or carry in an optional leather sheath.

A Multifunctional Wrench That Works Hard and Spins for Fun

The pliers easily pull nails out of wood, and grip small nuts and washers in cramped spots; they'll also come in handy for straightening bent pins and connectors, and holding small parts steady while soldering.

The pliers can easily pull out nails and help grab on to small objects in tight spaces
The pliers can easily pull out nails and help grab on to small objects in tight spaces

The wrench on the other end, meanwhile, makes light work of adjusting nuts and bolts on vehicles and furniture.

This is also where you'll find the holding clamp, which securely grip objects as you glue or fasten them together.

The adaptive jaws are made to hold irregularly shaped objects firmly in place when you're sanding, cutting, drilling or finishing them. The jaw opens up to 30 degrees with an adjustable screw, and won't damage the objects you're fashioning – so it's great for jewelry, crafts, and electronics projects.

The adaptive jaws can securely hold irregularly shaped objects for precise work without damaging them
The adaptive jaws can securely hold irregularly shaped objects for precise work without damaging them

Lastly, you've got a useful little wire cutter as well as a hex bit driver with a T-handle design for all kinds of repair tasks. Having all these tools together means you can carry less stuff out to your garage or workshop each time you intend to get your hands dirty.

Aura is crowdfunding the GripX on Kickstarter, where you can get the steel version for a discount of US$42, and the titanium one for $61. The company says this knocks 35% off the expected MSRP.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and this is the first product we've seen from Aura – so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, the GripX has exceeded its funding goal and has racked up more than 150 backers already.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in January 2027, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends (starting at $9 per unit for US orders).

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

Knives and MultitoolsEDCWrenchTitaniumMultitoolsKickstarter
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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