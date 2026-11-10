Slicey 5-in-1 pocket torch smuggles stealth slide-out razor on board

Over the past three years, Nitecore has expanded out its slim, remote control-like flashlight lineup at a rapid pace, filling out both ends of the family with new models each year. This time around, it's moving the series into all-out multitool territory. As the very first member of the new Utility Tool & Light series, the all-new UTL19 goes beyond mere illumination, offering a toolset with a slide-out box-slicing blade and other hard tools. So you can leave your folding knife at home and just pack 5 ounces (142 g) of multipurpose, multi-beam torch power in your pocket.

We've had the opportunity to test out a few models in Nitecore's "EDC" ultra-slim torch series, including the potent 8,000-lumen-turbo EDC37, and we love the neat-packing, easy-grab flat chassis design and explosive lighting power – great, little camp lights that stow in your puffy jacket pocket more comfortably than traditional cylindrical torches and don't let you down when you need serious light immediately.

The UTL19's various sliders and buttons help to switch between functions and modes Nitecore

The UTL series aims to expand the concept of slim, flat-packing torches into a versatile family of tools that steps above and beyond basic lighting. Not only does the series promise to pack multiple types of lamps into a single package, it also brings aboard hard tools, expanding upon the glass-breaking tip Nitecore has integrated into previous launches like the EDC37 (no we haven't smashed out any car windows to test that aspect of the torch).

At a hair over an inch (2.7 cm) thick, the UTL19 isn't quite as slim as its 5-in+ (12.7-cm+) length counterparts in the EDC series, but that's because it needs the extra body to stow its additional tools and functions. The best case in point is the razor blade dock that stows away in a slim slot right next to the lens.

The Nitecore UTL19 includes a standard LED lamp, UV lamp, green laser and slide-out razor blade Nitecore

Obviously, they could slim down the head and entire chassis if they eliminated the recessed blade, but that's not what the UTL series is about. Instead, the UTL19 adds utility knife functionality to your pocket flashlight, potentially allowing you to carry one tool rather than a separate knife and torch. The refillable blade system deploys via a slider switch, providing immediate access for slicing through thick tape, opening packages, cutting through rope, stripping wire and other common tasks. The blade locks securely closed and can be deployed in three different positions.

With the full power of the UTL19's dual lamps right next to it, the utility blade is a good option for performing those tasks in the dark, bringing its own focused illumination to keep your other hand free. The primary LED lamps is responsible for delivering up to 1,800 lumens of neutral white LED light.

If you happen to open a lot of boxes in the dark for some reason, now you can light the way without a second tool Nitecore

Unlike some other Nitecore products, which boost their top lumen figure by way of a short-burst turbo mode, the UTL19 offers the 1,800 lumens in standard "high" floodlight mode with an estimated 1-hour 15-min runtime. Dialing down, users can also gain more runtime from 400-, 80- and 1-lumen modes, enjoying between two hours in 400-lumen mode and 270 hours in 1-lumen mode.

The M515S LED array also offers three spotlight modes that range from 80 to 800 lumens and deliver a maximum throw of 722 feet (220 m), as well as a series of three hybrid flood/spotlight modes between 80 and 1,200 lumens. Peak beam intensity comes in via high spotlight mode at 12,100 candela (cd).

The UTL19 puts out up to 1,800 lumens in flood mode Nitecore

The second lamp on the face of the UTL19 is a UV light included to "reveal the invisible." We've personally never experienced a need for a blacklight on our torch, but it can be handy for locating old pet stains for cleaning, detecting plumbing leaks, and curing certain UV-sensitive glues, among other uses. That still doesn't convince us we need one thrown into our flashlight, but it's not without some uses.

Positioned between those two main lamps, the UTL19 also packs in a green laser. This is another trendy light source we've never felt the need to have integrated into an everyday flashlight, but you can use it as a pointer, including when pointing out specific stars or constellations in the night sky, for signaling, and for other purposes.

Both the UV and the green laser light have three different brightness settings.

Nitecore distinguishes the UTL19 tool's "multi" credentials from those flashlights that feature only multiple types of lamps by giving it a second hard tool: glass-breaking tips on the lamp bezel. The tips feature a high-hardness silicon nitride ceramic construction.

The glass breakers integrated in the face surround provide emergency smashing capability Nitecore

While we don't necessarily find different styles of lighting useful enough to consider them functions in a "multitool," we will give Nitecore credit for not trying to pad its total tool number by including components like the removable pocket clip or the glow-in-the dark side bars designed to make it easier to find. Both components are nice features to have, but they don't transform a 5-in-1 tool into a 7-in-1.

The glow indicator at the side isn't super-bright but bright enough to help you find the UTL19 in a dark room or case Nitecore

The UTL19 comes powered by a 1,500-mAh that charges via USB-C in roughly an hour and 15 minutes. The light measures 5.1 inches (1.3 cm) long and 1.5 inches (3.9 cm) wide, weighing 5.2 oz (148 g). Nitcore says its water- and dust-resistant to an IP67 standard and impact-resistant to 1 meter (3.2 feet).

The UTL19 launched this week and retails for US$129.95. We look forward to watching the UTL lineup grow and seeing what other kinds of mulitool torches emerge.

Watch the UTL19 in action in the intro clip below.

Redefining Work Gear丨NITECORE UTL19丨Utility Tool & Light

Source: Nitecore

