Slim magnetic multi-driver stows full magazine of swappable bits

How many times do you pull out the screwdrivers on your multitool only to find they're all too small or large for the task at hand? A bit holder allows you to swap in different sizes, but a multitool rarely has much space for extra bits. So you're either stuck with whatever the multitool, or you're walking around with a handful of bits rattling in your pocket. The EDC experts at Ant Design have a better solution: the Apex V2, an ultra-slim, rectangular driver with a flip-out bit-holding arm and space to store an entire magazine of bits. Instead of just carrying one or two bits along, you can bring up to 14.

Founded in 2019, Ant Design has long endeavored to develop more versatile multitools around swappable components. A couple years ago, it followed up a simpler foray into swappable-bit tools with a fully modular pocket knife tool with quick-swapping snap-on implements.

The Apex V2 now follows as a slim-bodied swappable tool focused almost entirely on driving tasks. Ant Design calls it "V2," but it appears to be as much a formal launch for the Apex series at large, which the company announced earlier this year but did not put on Kickstarter as it had done with seven of its previous tools. So we're less concerned here with what distinguishes V2 from V1 and more interested in what the Apex is all about in general.

Leave the extension arm behind and use the little base arm to save a little weight and bulk if the shorter configuration works for your needs Ant Design

Ant Design starts with a rectangular Grade 5 titanium chassis optimized around lightweight carry and hardwearing construction. It adds on a short folding arm with bit holder tip that can be lengthened with the removable extension arm. The arm holds 1/4-in bits and resizes to 4-mm bits with an adapter.

Ant Design has developed the individual anodized aluminum bit sleeves for different use cases. Its 5-bit magazine is designed to keep things relatively light and simple for everyday carry (EDC) purposes. It comes stocked with an array of Phillips, flathead, square and Torx bits. Of course, the Apex V2 owner can always swap out the stock bits for ones he or she uses more regularly.

Ant Design's three bit sleeves have five, eight and 14 bits Ant Design

The second bit magazine carries eight 1/4-in bits aimed at home repair work, while the third sleeve is the 4-mm version and packs the adapter and 14 small precision drivers designed for work on the likes of consumer electronics, eyewear and toys.

Buyers select one of those three magazine options, and additional sleeves can be purchased separately and filled by the buyer.

Ant offers a full selection of different bit styles and sizes to make the Apex V2 as versatile as possible Ant Design

Whichever magazine you choose for the day ahead, it snaps into the Apex V2 chassis in the slot on the long end opposite the folded driver arm via two hooks. The Apex then carries as a small, flat single-piece pocket tool – no loose bits or bit sleeves to worry about unless you're carrying extra. A small release button pops open at one end of the magazine, so you can flip it out and grab the bit you need before flipping it back into its stored position.

When you want to remove the entire bit sleeve, a separate slider release lets you pull it free. You can then have access to the entire bit set while you work, or swap in a separate sleeve to carry.

The folding driver arm holds each bit firmly via a magnetic tip and swings out for use in both 180- and 90-degree positions. The 180-degree is your typical straight screwdriver mode, while the 90-degree improves your grip and boosts torque for tougher jobs. The arm locks into both positions via an internal catch so that there's no unwanted flexing or wavering in the middle of your work.

Putting the Ant Design Apex V2 to work Ant Design

In addition to magnets holding the bits in the sleeve and driver tip, magnets in each sleeve let you stick the sleeve to a steel cabinet, shelf frame, toolbox or other ferromagnetic metal surface to keep all the bits organized and readily accessible.

Ant Design rounds out the Apex V2 with a few extra features, starting with a ruler marked in inches and millimeters on the chassis. With the available metal pencil bit, you can measure out your screw hole position, mark it in pencil and then drive the screw in. An available square titanium extension arm swaps in for the bright cylindrical one shown in most of the photos, cutting half an ounce (14.8 grams) of weight while bringing a bubble level along with it.

The available titanium extension arm with metal pencil bit Ant Design

Machined ridges on the broad sides of the Apex V2 chassis improve grip. Two small slots on each of those sides are there to hold available tritium vials so that the Apex V2 glows, making it (and the release buttons) easier to find in the dark. A removable pocket clip lets you wear the Apex V2 or go clipless for less weight in your pocket.

The complete Apex V2 with single full bit sleeve weighs between 5.2 to 5.7 oz (146 to 161 g), depending on which of the three sleeves you're carrying. The tool measures 3.9 x 1.3 x 0.6 in (9.8 x 3.7 x 1.5 cm) regardless of sleeve.

Clipped and ready for DIY Ant Design

Ant Design is raising money for an Apex V2 launch on Kickstarter, offering a V2 with single sleeve of your choice at pledge levels starting at US$79, a nice break off the $129 planned retail price. Participants can add extras like the titanium extension bar, additional bit magazines and the metal pencil bit after selecting their pledge.

If things proceed as planned, Ant intends to introduce additional magazines and accessories in the future. And if it hits $100K on its Kickstarter campaign, it plans to launch a titanium ratchet arm. The campaign sits at close to $44K with three weeks left.

Take a closer look at the Apex V2's features and operation in the intro video below.

APEX V2: The Modular Titanium Screwdriver System

Source: Ant Design