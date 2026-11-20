If you like a compact knife in your EDC loadout, this one's worth a look. Rodman's latest creation fits on a keyring, is built tough, and includes a couple more handy tools in its tiny frame.

The Stag Beetle Knife's design is inspired by the eponymous mighty insect's oversized mandibles. You'll notice two horn-like elements on one end, which serve as a handy bottle opener.

The blade itself is made from durable, 67-layered Damascus steel. This material not only has a unique patterned appearance, but also promises high hardness and edge retention, so it'll withstand plenty of rough use over time.

RODMAN | The Stag Beetle-Inspired Titanium Pocket Knife

The blade features anti-slip grooves on both sides to make it easy to handle steadily, whether you're cutting paper or opening packages. The short blade can also pry open cans and pull nails.

When you flip out the blade, you'll hear a satisfying click, and a frame lock keeps it from accidentally closing. The frame itself is made from light and strong grade 5 titanium alloy, and it's precision machined to prevent the blade from rattling and getting damaged when folded.

The Stag Beetle's 'mandibles' can open bottles in a pinch Rodman

I really like the Stag Beetle's rugged grooved styling, metallic finish, and subtle detailing on the frame. The design also accommodates a lanyard or keyring, as well as two glowing tritium tubes to help you spot your knife in the dark. It weighs just 0.6 oz (17.1 g) and is just over two inches (52 mm) long, so you'll hardly notice it when you carry it with you.

Rodman is crowdfunding the Stag Beetle on Kickstarter, where it's available at US$27 apiece, down from its expected MSRP of $39. That's a limited offer, and goes up by a couple of dollars as more orders come in.

The patterned blade is made from Damascus steel, which is exceptionally strong and retains its edge over extended use Rodman

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, the Hong Kong-based brand has previously launched and shipped several other EDC products on Kickstarter, and sells a range of them via its online store.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in January 2027, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends (about $9 per unit).

Source: Kickstarter

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