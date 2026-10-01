Coin-sized titanium flashlight improves on the original EDC must-have

Flashlight brand Rodman is back with an updated version of its tiny ED08 model from last year. While it was already easy to carry, the new one features better LEDs and an improved build – at nearly the same cost.

The ED08 2.0 measures only 36 x 34 mm (1.4 x 1.3 in) and weighs 36 g (just over an ounce), which means it has a similar coin-sized waterproof form factor to its predecessor. This one's also made from grade 5 titanium, which makes it strong, light, and corrosion-resistant. As before, you'll get a strong 300-lumen primary beam, five light colors to cycle through, and 10 handy modes.

The updated model uses eight LEDs, down from the 13 in the first ED08 for the same five-color range; Rodman says the new flat ceramic ones are sleeker, and promise a longer lifespan.

ED08 2.0 | The World’s First 5-Color Coin-Sized Flashlight

Based on customer feedback, the brand's replaced the blue light with an amber light, which is said to penetrate darkness and smoke more effectively.

The side LEDs beam amber, UV, red, and warm white light for a range of applications Rodman

There's also a new high-clarity lens in place of the old frosted lens; this allows for more than 99% light transmittance. The main light will illuminate a path up to 164 ft (50 m) ahead of you.

So with the ED08 2.0, you've got a clear beam from the main LED, night-vision-friendly red, UV for detection, warm white light to comfortably read by, and warm amber for nighttime ambience.

The primary LED can run at 300 lumens for an hour, or at 5 lumens for up to 20 hours Rodman

The titanium build benefits from a reinforced mechanism in the adjustable flip-out stand. This has been improved to stay firmly in place at whatever angle you set, so you can direct light more flexibly for working on vehicles or setting up camping gear after dark.

The keyring hole is now larger, so you can connect a USB-C charging cable more easily without taking the flashlight off your keyring. On the back, you'll now find two slots for Tritium tubes that glow in the dark and make your flashlight easy to spot.

The updated stand mechanism allows the flashlight to steadily maintain whatever angle you set it at Rodman

The ED08 2.0 sticks with simple one-button operation to cycle through four intensity levels for the main light, the five side light colors, and 10 modes including an SOS and strobe. These are all accessible with single and double button presses.

This model gets the same 150-mAh battery as before, which is good for an hour of continuous use in the 300-lumen mode, or up to 20 hours in the 5-lumen eco mode. And like the previous version, it can magnetically attach to steel or iron rods and surfaces, so you have another way to position the light where you need it.

The primary beam gets up to a bright 300 lumens, while the additional LEDs illuminate in five colors and several different modes Rodman

Rodman is currently crowdfunding the ED08 2.0 flashlight on Kickstarter, where you can get one at US$69 (discounted from its expected MSRP of $108) in a polished titanium finish. You can pay $19 extra for unique finishes, and also add luminous tubes, a glow pendant, and a quick-release keychain to your order.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Rodman has previously launched and shipped numerous other flashlights on Kickstarter, and sells a variety of models via its online store.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in January 2027. Delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter

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