Freezable titanium plate keeps your cooler chilled way longer than ice packs
If you often pack food and drinks for outdoor trips, you know the struggle of keeping those items cool. This new piece of kit for camping and hiking looks like a simple way to keep your stuff chilled for longer.
The Frost Titan Core Plate is a titanium cooling plate that freezes in an hour, and promises to stay stay below 32 °F (0 °C) for up to 12 hours. The team behind it says it's lighter than a similar sized steel plate or ice pack, and holds its low temperature for many more hours to boot.
The Core Plate is only 0.4 in (10 mm) thick, measures 6.5 x 4.1 in (165 x 104 mm), and weighs just 9.5 oz (270g). That should make it easy to drop into coolers of all sizes without adding a lot of bulk.
Since it's got a titanium exterior, the Core Plate is highly resistant to corrosion, cracking, and odors – so you can expect it to hold up over years of use. It's easily washable too.
The Core Plate is expected to retail at US$113, but you can get it for as little as $79 while it's being crowdfunded on Kickstarter.
If you're not keen on the plate form factor, you can also get a pair of titanium Core Balls that can chill whiskey, cocktails and wine; there's even a set of six titanium cubes on offer. Both come with storage cases. The Balls are $49 (down from $62), while the cubes are pitched at $61 (down from $77).
All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. I haven't seen any other products from Storage LLC Japan, the company behind this. But for what it's worth, this campaign has already raised more than $70,000 from over 350 backers.
If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in February 2027, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends (about $25-$36 for US and Canada orders).
Source: Kickstarter
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