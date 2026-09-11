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Gear

Freezable titanium plate keeps your cooler chilled way longer than ice packs

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
September 11, 2026
Freezable titanium plate keeps your cooler chilled way longer than ice packs
The Frost Titan Core Plate promises to keep everything in your cooler, well, cooler – for longer
The Frost Titan Core Plate promises to keep everything in your cooler, well, cooler – for longer
View 4 Images
The Frost Titan Core Plate promises to keep everything in your cooler, well, cooler – for longer
1/4
The Frost Titan Core Plate promises to keep everything in your cooler, well, cooler – for longer
The plate is only 10mm thick, so it won't take up as much room in your cooler as a conventional ice pack
2/4
The plate is only 10-mm thick, so it won't take up as much room in your cooler as a conventional ice pack
The Plate is slim and small enough to carry in a stuffed-to-the-brim cooler
3/4
The Plate is slim and small enough to carry in a stuffed-to-the-brim cooler
The titanium exterior can resist corrosion and cracking, and won't pick up odors over time
4/4
The titanium exterior can resist corrosion and cracking, and won't pick up odors over time
View gallery - 4 images

If you often pack food and drinks for outdoor trips, you know the struggle of keeping those items cool. This new piece of kit for camping and hiking looks like a simple way to keep your stuff chilled for longer.

The Frost Titan Core Plate is a titanium cooling plate that freezes in an hour, and promises to stay stay below 32 °F (0 °C) for up to 12 hours. The team behind it says it's lighter than a similar sized steel plate or ice pack, and holds its low temperature for many more hours to boot.

Frost Titan Core Plate: Elevate Your Outdoor Experience

The Core Plate is only 0.4 in (10 mm) thick, measures 6.5 x 4.1 in (165 x 104 mm), and weighs just 9.5 oz (270g). That should make it easy to drop into coolers of all sizes without adding a lot of bulk.

Since it's got a titanium exterior, the Core Plate is highly resistant to corrosion, cracking, and odors – so you can expect it to hold up over years of use. It's easily washable too.

The Core Plate is expected to retail at US$113, but you can get it for as little as $79 while it's being crowdfunded on Kickstarter.

The Plate is slim and small enough to carry in a stuffed-to-the-brim cooler
The Plate is slim and small enough to carry in a stuffed-to-the-brim cooler

If you're not keen on the plate form factor, you can also get a pair of titanium Core Balls that can chill whiskey, cocktails and wine; there's even a set of six titanium cubes on offer. Both come with storage cases. The Balls are $49 (down from $62), while the cubes are pitched at $61 (down from $77).

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. I haven't seen any other products from Storage LLC Japan, the company behind this. But for what it's worth, this campaign has already raised more than $70,000 from over 350 backers.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in February 2027, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends (about $25-$36 for US and Canada orders).

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 4 images

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GearCampingOutdoors and CampingKickstarterTitaniumCooling
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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