2-minute tent throws some curvy air arches into classic A-frame design

Part A-frame and part tunnel tent, the all-new Puffer tent is designed to seamlessly blend convenience, style and comfort into a breezy package that carries easily into the great outdoors. The inflatable tent sets up in minutes to deliver a fully integrated "all weather" sleeping space with built-in air mattress.

Puffer was founded last year after several years of working on what its founders consider the ultimate tent design. The Puffer tent becomes the debut product in a planned lineup meant to "simplify experiences, increase comfort, and inspire more people to get out and go."

People certainly might be inspired to get out and camp more if pitching a tent becomes as simple as connecting a battery-powered electric pump and letting it fill the tent into shape while they take care of other camp setup duties. And if that tent sets up in about two minutes flat, all the better. That sounds way better than messing around with a complex spider web of pole segments, elastic cords, sleeves and clips.

At 18 lb, the Puffer tent is not as lightweight as it appears there, but it definitely has some serious air in it Puffer Outdoors

While inflatable tents used to be something of a rare novelty, these days of global manufacturing and market saturation have left us with air tent options in every imaginable shape, size and style – from massive extended-stay cabins, to large cube camps, to panoramic igloo-like domes, to multipurpose tent-rafts, to ultralight solo packables, to anything and everything in between. In fact, you can probably find most or all of those styles in just one or two brands' lineups, without moving past page #1 of a Google search.

The Puffer tent takes on a form we haven't seen in researching inflatable tents – or in the post-search advertising storms that always follow – and it's as eye-catching as most others. It's closest to an A-frame, with steep sidewalls and a single roof beam, but has a touch of dome-like curvature at the top of the side beams that create the prismatic frame. The three inline frame arches, meanwhile, are reminiscent of a tunnel tent.

Based in Utah, Puffer Outdoors has no shortage of nearby idyllic locations for photo shoots Puffer Outdoors

Similar to that last-linked Rise Airnest and a few other inflatable tents, the Puffer includes an integrated air mattress for a floor, providing cushy comfort you can't forget at home. Because they're designed for different pressures, the base and frame inflate via separate valves, and to make it that much easier, Puffer lists the ideal pressures on the corner that houses both valves.

Puffer Outdoors

The Puffer is designed to sleep two people atop its 85 x 42-in (216 x 107-cm) air floor and offers a peak interior height of 42 inches. It comes with six stakes and four guy lines for securing down and tautening up against windy conditions.

The Puffer tent alone weighs 18.2 lb (8.3 kg), while the primary components of the accompanying kit (electric pump, stakes, carry bag) push total weight to 22 lb (10 kg). The tent deflates as easily as it pitches using a reverse function on the pump to suck all the air out. It then collapses and stuffs into the duffel-like carry bag, which measures 25 inche (64 cm) long via a roundish diameter of 10 inches (25 cm).

Puffer Outdoors

Puffer has sold out of the striking white tent model, which looks quite perfect for hot days in the exposed desert in which it's pictured, but still has black ones in stock for US$649.99. In addition to the pump and other aforementioned components, the purchase includes a patch kit for repairing punctured beams or base.

Source: Puffer Outdoors