EDC gadget packs 36 tools into one key-fob-sized module

Everyday-carry (EDC) tool designers seem to be in a continuous race to squeeze as many functions as possible into the smallest package possible (and reasonable). British design studio Ysmart London has introduced its new multitool, the Toolt, on Kickstarter. The company previously focused on miniature knives and flashlights, so let’s take a look at what it’s bringing to the EDC market this time.

Ysmart positions the Toolt as a compact toolbox that combines 36 tools in a body roughly the size of a car key fob. That sounds very ambitious, so before jumping into all the functions, a little disclaimer ...

If you’re wondering whether it actually replaces your toolbox, the creators say that this wasn’t the idea behind the product. As with all compact multitools, the goal isn’t to replace full-size tools, but rather to make sure you’re not left empty-handed when your toolbox isn't around, and a job still needs to be done. So, if you’re looking for a “just in case” set of tools for camping, quick fixes, and traveling, the Toolt might be worth a look.

The Toolt is available in titanium and aluminum versions Ysmart

Its design revolves around three functional plates that slide out from both sides with a quick pull. Each plate is dedicated to a particular type of task.

The first plate is aimed at quick fixes and adjustments. It includes eight hex wrenches, three bit drivers, a saw, an awl, a wire stripper, and, of course, a traditional bottle opener. The creators have also added a few less-conventional EDC tools: a spoke wrench, a BBQ skewer cleaner, and even a shopping cart key.

The second plate handles cutting, opening, and prying. It features a can opener, pry bar, cord cutter, flathead screwdriver, bike tire lever, scraper, and a Morse code reference for emergency signaling.

The Toolt is presently on Kickstarter Ysmart

Speaking of cutting, there is a separate, replaceable blade that deploys from the top with a quick thumb slide, which can be fixed into two positions: shorter and extended. The tool is designed for a Stanley 11-921 blade, which is a standard, widely available size. There is also a security lock to prevent the blade from deploying accidentally.

The third plate is dedicated to measuring and fine-tuning. It includes both metric and imperial rulers, a Phillips screwdriver, a coarse file, and a fine file.

When folded, the Toolt measures 70 × 32 × 18 mm (2.76 x 1.26 x 0.71 in). With all three plates deployed, it is 180 mm (7.1 in) in length. For easy carrying, the tool features a lanyard hole and a clip for attaching it to a pocket or backpack.

The multitool can be carried via a lanyard hole or a pocket clip Ysmart

The creators offer the Toolt in two versions: titanium and aluminum. The titanium one weighs slightly more at 90 g (3.17 oz), while the aluminum version is 10 g (0.35 oz) lighter and has a darker finish. Otherwise, the two versions are functionally identical.

The aluminum version will cost £70 (about US$130) for early backers and £119 ($222) at retail, while, the titanium tool will cost £99 ($185) for Kickstarter backers and £149 ($278) at retail. Shipping is planned to begin in January 2027, assuming the Kickstarter campaign is successful.

TOOLT — 36 Tools. One 7 cm Toolbox.

Source: Kickstarter

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