Quick-draw flashlight snaps off your keychain and charges wirelessly

Ysmart, which specializes in compact, durable EDC gear, has launched a tiny flashlight that's perfect for people who want to have one within arm's reach at all times. The new thumb-drive-sized MQ5X turns on as soon as you snap it off its magnetic keychain base, and charges wirelessly on a custom dock.

That makes it easy to use this LED flashlight without having to locate a switch, and you don't have to worry about carrying around spare batteries like with Ysmart's previous model from January.

Since it's magnetic, the MQ5X can attach to any metallic surface around you. So if you're working on your car after dark, or need a closer look at your handiwork with a set of tools, this can stick to a range of surfaces and provide illumination exactly where you need it.

MQ5X – Snap It. Light It. Charge It. Instantly.

This flashlight can be had with any of three LEDs: a bright white, red for camping and hiking discreetly, or UV for finding stains and checking currency. The company says its white LED is its strongest yet at 150 lumens.

The MQ5X can be configured with a bright white, red, or UV LED Ysmart

You can pick between aluminum or Grade 5 titanium builds, as well as a range of distinctive finishes, including a couple of colorful anodized ones. This waterproof flashlight measures just 1.8 in (55m) in length, so it won't take up space in your kit or on a backpack strap once you've attached it.

You can pick from aluminum or Grade 5 titanium builds, and a range of finishes as well Ysmart

The 130-mAh battery should last for up to 10 hours with a white LED, and it charges fully in just 30 minutes with the included USB-C dock.

Dock the flashlight to charge it for up to 10 hours of use within 30 minutes Ysmart

The M5QX is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, where Ysmart has previously launched several of its EDC products. All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, but for what it's worth, this model has already exceeded its funding goal with more than 300 backers on board.

With its compact waterproof build and metallic finish options, this tiny flashlight is quite a looker Ysmart

A single aluminum MQ5X is expected to retail at US$74, but it's listed at $53 a pop on Kickstarter. The titanium version is currently discounted to $66. You can also net a combo with a bigger discount. These flashlights ship worldwide, with shipping fees varying by your location and the number of units you order. Ysmart says it'll begin rolling these out in January 2026.

Take a closer look at the MQ5X over on Kickstarter.

