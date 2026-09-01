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Knives and Multitools

Minimalist multitool packs 7 lockable functions in sleek chassis

By C.C. Weiss
September 01, 2026
Minimalist multitool packs 7 lockable functions in sleek chassis
The James Brand delivers a sleek, premium pocket knife-style multitool for everyday carry
The James Brand delivers a sleek, premium pocket knife-style multitool for everyday carry
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The Helton packs multiple lockable and slidable implements into a 3.5-in-long package
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The Helton packs multiple lockable and slidable implements into a 3.5-in-long package
Each of the Helton's four fold-out tools locks in place to prevent accidental closure and injury
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Each of the Helton's four fold-out tools locks in place to prevent accidental closure and injury
The Helton uses easily openable liner locks to keep its implements securely deployed
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The Helton uses easily openable liner locks to keep its implements securely deployed
The VG-10 steel drop-point blade features a partially serrated edge
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The VG-10 steel drop-point blade features a partially serrated edge
The Helton has both Phillips and flat magnetic drivers
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The Helton has both Phillips and flat magnetic drivers
The all-new James Brand Helton multitool packaged up
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The all-new James Brand Helton multitool packaged up
The Helton measures 5.8 in long with the blade deployed
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The Helton measures 5.8 in long with the blade deployed
Spring-action scissors deliver handy precision cutting capability
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Spring-action scissors deliver handy precision cutting capability
The coarse file does its work
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The coarse file does its work
Use it with the pocket clip or without
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Use it with the pocket clip or without
The James Brand went through multiple prototypes during three years of Helton development
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The James Brand went through multiple prototypes during three years of Helton development
The James Brand delivers a sleek, premium pocket knife-style multitool for everyday carry
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The James Brand delivers a sleek, premium pocket knife-style multitool for everyday carry
A new EDC essential joins the pack
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A new EDC essential joins the pack
The Helton is as sleek and simple as can be outside, but it took a lot of work and components to get it there
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The Helton is as sleek and simple as can be outside, but it took a lot of work and components to get it there
View gallery - 14 images

Building on the design language it debuted with the new Elko knife and followed up with the reworked Ellis, The James Brand (TJB) packs multiple functions inside the all-new Helton EDC tool. The chassis swells slightly to accommodate its nine-function toolset but still measures in with a length and width TJB compares to a pack of gum – and not one of those big desktop canisters, either. The result is a sleek, lightweight ultramodern tool that's as easy to carry as it is to use.

In developing a multitool to slide neatly into its latest generation of EDC offerings, The James Brand took time to reflect upon which tools were absolutely necessary for its customers and which ones could be eliminated to cut bulk and excess. It then set about integrating that carefully considered tool selection into a chassis that's every bit as sleek and ultramodern as the newest knives in the brand's lineup.

Each of the Helton's four fold-out tools locks in place to prevent accidental closure and injury
Each of the Helton's four fold-out tools locks in place to prevent accidental closure and injury

The Helton carries over the gently curved machine-dimpled aluminum scales from the aforementioned Ellis and Elko knives, which were both updated earlier this year with that new wardrobe. As with those knives, the Helton has no plastics or resin-based composites, just premium metals like 6061 aluminum, stainless steel and phosphor bronze.

Each of the four fold-out implements within the Helton chassis locks in place via a simple liner lock-style mechanism between the scales that secures the tool at the joint. To close the tool, one simply pushes the lock outward to free the folding motion.

The Helton uses easily openable liner locks to keep its implements securely deployed
The Helton uses easily openable liner locks to keep its implements securely deployed

The four-implement set comprises a 2.3-in (5.8-cm) VG-10 steel blade with inner serrations, a bottle opener with magnetic Phillips #2 driver tip, a combo coarse/nail file with magnetic 4.5-mm flathead tip, and a set of spring-action scissors. That's a full seven functions, and TJB augments them with two tools that slide into the chassis: a set of chisel-tip tweezers and a metal pick. The Helton also comes with a removable pocket clip and a beaded lanyard that can be lark's footed around the attachment hole.

The Helton measures 3.5 inches (8.9 cm) long when closed and just 0.7 inches (1.8 cm) thick, including the clip. It weighs in at 3.5 oz (99 g), making it a sleek, lightweight EDC multitool you'll barely notice in your pocket but will definitely come to rely upon for everyday tasks.

The all-new James Brand Helton multitool packaged up
The all-new James Brand Helton multitool packaged up

The James Brand launched the Helton last week, and the multitool sold out more quickly than expected. Those looking to snag the $169 tool during the next drop can sign up for notifications at the link below.

Source: The James Brand

View gallery - 14 images

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Knives and MultitoolsMultitoolsEDCEveryday CarryThe James BrandTools
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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