New Balance's 3-in-1 hiking boot zips and strips down to camp slippers

Just in time for the heart of summer (up above the equator, at least), New Balance has released one of the most versatile shoes you'll ever see in any category. The new hybrid Niobium Concept 1 bridges the huge gap between hardwearing waterproof boot and cozy, hut-traipsing slipper ... with another stop along the way. There's no reason to pack extra shoes when you're wearing the newly revived shapeshifter because you already have three different pairs on your feet.

Like other major global shoe manufacturers, New Balance has been busily experimenting with different profiles for sports and lifestyle shoes, erasing boundaries with unclassifiable Frankenstein creations such as the 1906L sneaker-loafer from 2024 or the faux-snakeskin 1890A sneak-moc launched just a couple weeks ago. The strap-heeled, pod-soled 9060S sneaker and laceless, climbing-inspired 204V retro runner are two other bizarre mashups currently floating around in New Balance's shop waiting for an open-minded buyer to scoop them up.

The all-new Tokyo Design Studio Niobium Concept 1 (TDS MSNB1) was born from that same style of category-decimating experimentation back in the days of isolation and face masks. New Balance's Tokyo Design Studio teamed up with the always stylish, forward-thinking folks at Snow Peak to introduce the original 2020 Niobium Concept, a multipurpose vessel that would inevitably befuddle wildlife by transforming in seconds from full waterproof boot, to casual around-camp mule, onward to housebound slipper ... and back again, on demand, over and over.

Forgive this grainy home video-style footage and you can get a general feel for how it worked:

Snow Peak × TOKYO DESIGN STUDIO New Balance Niobium Capsule Collection

The original Niobium Concept shoe was released as part of a collab capsule and went on to inspire Niobium Concept 2 two-way sandal and Concept 3 snow boot mashups. Now, two years on from that last collaborative effort, New Balance has decided to re-release the original Niobium Concept boot.

The new Tokyo Design Studio Niobium Concept 1 New Balance introduced late last month revives the dawn-to-dusk multi-shoe spirit of the original, meant to carry you through hard days of outdoor wear before letting you recover in light, breezy comfort.

It starts as a rather beefy, ankle-high waterproof hiking/outdoor boot. A highly-breathable eVent waterproof membrane keeps water from seeping through the upper, while a snug neoprene collar keeps it from flooding in through the ankle. The boot relies on a combination of stretch ripstop upper fabric, laces and centrally zippered overlay to provide a confident, foot-conforming fit.

The Niobium Concept 1 boot includes a single-pull closure and zippered overlay New Balance

No one really wants to keep wearing their stiff, uncomfortable boots after arriving back at camp following a long, challenging day on the trail. In fact, one of the first things most folks will want to do, possibly before even grabbing a drink or snack, is to rip off those steaming boots and slide on something more comfortable.

That's quite easy when you have your favorite flip-flops or sneakers waiting for you inside the car parked at the trailhead, but if you're backpacking you don't always have space for a separate set of shoes – even something as featherlight and tiny as flat-packed 2.5-oz slippers.

The New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Niobium Concept 1 unzips from full boot to cozy slip-on New Balance

But the Niobium Concept 1 keeps you prepared without adding a gram to your pack. Open the zipper circling the side of the boot, and the entire ankle section removes to leave a set of slide-on clogs. While they might still be steamy and clammy from the hours of wandering you just put in, they'll at least lose the stiff, ankle-suffocating top to help your feet move and breathe. They'll also make a great set of base camp slip-ons that are easy to put on when moving in and out of your tent.

To be quite honest, we'd be quite happy with that 2-for-1 combination of supportive hiker and integrated recovery mule. But the New Balance crew adds one more style of footwear to the mix, building in a removable liner that doubles as an indoor slipper. So when you want to hop off that stiff rubber outsole around the hut or inside the tent, you can keep your feet warm with a soft, cushy slipper.

Internal liners become indoor slippers New Balance

While certainly a thoughtful design and impressive party trick, the Niobium Concept 1's signature transformation does seem very likely to give the shoe the "jack of all trades, master of none" syndrome that plagues many multitools. For example, while we'd presume New Balance uses a waterproof zipper, a large zipper cutting clean across a waterproof boot is a rather gaping vulnerability regardless.

And while we can relate to wanting a change of shoes after a long hike, part of that is simply wanting out of the hot, sweaty shoes that you're wearing. Having a convertible slide is definitely better than no change of shoes at all, but you're still just sliding your feet back into the same dank toe box you just pulled off.

New Balance TDS Niobium Concept 1 outsole New Balance

We're also not sure those smooth-edged outsole lugs will be particularly grippy for any kind of halfway serious hiking, particularly evident when compared to the sharp-cut, angular lugs New Balance injects on its other hikers and trailer runners. To be fair, New Balance doesn't outright call the Niobium Concept 1 a hiking boot, although it does include it in the hiking/trail running section of its online shop, labeling it a "lifestyle" shoe and "waterproof boot."

But if you're not using it for demanding outdoor activities like fast, light backpacking, what do you really need a transforming shoe for to begin with? Back in civilization, it's much easier to simply stop back home or at the car for a complete change of shoes.

Also, at US$300 per pair, you could buy yourself a solid pair of hiking boots, a separate base camp slip-on and a better set of slippers for the same money or less.

Still, just like with all the weird, unpractical multitools that emerge every week, there's something cool about one piece of gear that can flip, zip and convert to perform multiple tasks. The Niobium Concept 1 is no different.

Source: New Balance

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