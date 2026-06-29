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Gear

2.5-oz pocket-packing camp shoes add comfort without much weight

By C.C. Weiss
June 29, 2026
2.5-oz pocket-packing camp shoes add comfort without much weight
The Deluxe Camp Shoes are optimized for packing in small spaces, delivering a comfortable after-hiking reprieve from stiff hiking boots without becoming a burden during the hike itself
The Deluxe Camp Shoes are optimized for packing in small spaces, delivering a comfortable after-hiking reprieve from stiff hiking boots without becoming a burden during the hike itself
View 8 Images
Zpacks adds more fabric and more foam cushion while packing on just a few ounces
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Zpacks adds more fabric and more foam cushion while packing on just a few ounces
The new Deluxe Camp Shoes trade out the heel cord on the original Camp Shoes in favor of a slipper-like silhouette with full heel
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The new Deluxe Camp Shoes trade out the heel cord on the original Camp Shoes in favor of a slipper-like silhouette with full heel
The Deluxe Camp Shoe isn't made to climb steep, dusty trails but it provides enough traction for traipsing around camp
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The Deluxe Camp Shoe isn't made to climb steep, dusty trails but it provides enough traction for traipsing around camp
The Deluxe Camp Shoe is designed for a comfy fit for around camp
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The Deluxe Camp Shoe is designed for a comfy fit for around camp
The closed heel definitely looks more comfortable and stable than the cord on the original Camp Shoes
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The closed heel definitely looks more comfortable and stable than the cord on the original Camp Shoes
The Deluxe Camp Shoes weigh an estimated 2.5 oz and pack down to pocket size
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The Deluxe Camp Shoes weigh an estimated 2.5 oz and pack down to pocket size
An elastic pull cord provides closure
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An elastic pull cord provides closure
The Deluxe Camp Shoes are optimized for packing in small spaces, delivering a comfortable after-hiking reprieve from stiff hiking boots without becoming a burden during the hike itself
8/8
The Deluxe Camp Shoes are optimized for packing in small spaces, delivering a comfortable after-hiking reprieve from stiff hiking boots without becoming a burden during the hike itself
View gallery - 8 images

Long days trekking or pedaling steep, rocky terrain in stiff, supportive footwear demand a lighter, more comfortable shoe to wear around camp. Problem is, even compact, lightweight options like flip-flops take up a lot of precious pack space and add weight, making them more of a luxury, less of a must-pack staple. Zpacks' fully collapsible 2-oz Camp Shoes are one of the best solutions, but their heel-cord form isn't for everyone. Zpacks has launched the all-new Deluxe Camp Shoes as a solution, delivering full coverage in a more natural silhouette without adding so much as an ounce to your pack.

While the original Camp Shoes were easily the lightest pair of footwear we've ever seen, slashing weight by 50% or more as compared to other minimalist packable backcountry shoe options, they had a mule format that didn't look all that comfortable – especially since Zpacks used an elastic heel cord to keep them from slipping around too much. They still looked like a welcome reprieve from the hiking boots or bike shoes in which you spent an entire day of hard backcountry travel, but they didn't look quite as natural or comfortable as some might expect from shoes designed specifically for after-sport wear.

The Deluxe Camp Shoes weigh an estimated 2.5 oz and pack down to pocket size
The Deluxe Camp Shoes weigh an estimated 2.5 oz and pack down to pocket size

Enter the all-new Deluxe Camp Shoes, which are still among the lightest, most packable footwear on the face of the planet but gain standard closed heels for a more natural, familiar fit and feel. The heels keep the shoe in place and help to keep dirt and debris out from under your foot, providing more of the comfort for which collapsible secondary backcountry shoes were designed.

The addition of the ripstop nylon heel cup and slight 1-mm increase in sole foam thickness adds just 0.7 oz (20 g) to the estimated 2.5-oz (71 g, size small) weight of the Deluxe shoe as compared to the original Camp shoe we looked at a year ago. Interestingly, Zpacks has raised the estimated starting weight of the original Camp Shoe (size small) from 1.8 oz to 2.3 oz (51 to 65 g), so the Deluxe barely adds any weight at all.

Zpacks adds more fabric and more foam cushion while packing on just a few ounces
Zpacks adds more fabric and more foam cushion while packing on just a few ounces

From our vantage point, even the full 0.7-oz increase looks worth it to have a fully enclosed upper that fits and protects better. The extra foam thickness should also better cushion the foot from the rocks, roots and natural debris below. The Deluxe still weighs less than any similar post-backpacking shoe we've seen excepting the original Camp Shoe, with the next closest being the 3-oz (85-g) Flash Down Booties from Western Mountaineering. That's for size medium Flash Downs, which line up against the 2.7-oz (76-g) medium-size Deluxe Camp Shoes, to compare apples with apples.

Zpacks has also developed a compatible US$10 insole to double the foam thickness from 5 mm to 10 mm, offering what the company describes as a more "slipper-like feel." A pair of small insoles weighs in at 1.7 oz. (48 g), and Zpacks notes they were not designed to be used with the original cord-back Camp Shoe – we imagine they'd slip around uncomfortably without any back to hold them in place.

Beyond that, the Deluxe Camp Shoes have a Lycra top panel for natural stretch and breathability and a wide toe box for added space and comfort. A simple pull-cord closure makes it easy to get a snugger fit around the ankle.

The Deluxe Camp Shoe isn't made to climb steep, dusty trails but it provides enough traction for traipsing around camp
The Deluxe Camp Shoe isn't made to climb steep, dusty trails but it provides enough traction for traipsing around camp

The Deluxe shoes share their wavy outsole construction with the original Camp shoes, providing light traction for wandering around the campsite but certainly not for anything more ambitious like full hikes or even short climbs up steep, loose terrain. They pack down flat or roll up to palm size for flexible storage in a pack, jacket or even pants pocket.

After regularly selling out its original Camp Shoe production runs, Zpacks introduced the Deluxe shoes in May. They're available in several sizes and colors for $39.95, a $5 premium over the original Camp shoes.

Source: Zpacks

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

GearFootwearCollapsibleFoldableFlatpackBackpackingLightweightBikepackingCampingOutdoors and CampingShoes
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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