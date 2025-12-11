This rugged Titanium coin-sized flashlight boasts 300 lumens and can last a whole day

The best flashlight is the one you have on you – but it sure helps if your flashlight is easy to bring with you everywhere. That's where the ED08 from Rodman scores major points: it's roughly the size of a coin, and is thoughtfully designed to earn its keep in your EDC and adventure kit.

CNC machined from Grade 5 Titanium and weighing just over 1 oz (32 g), the ED08 features a strong primary white light, along with a 13-LED array for red, blue, ultraviolet, and warm 4,500-K illumination.

The primary light gets pretty bright at 300 lumens, and its frog-eye convex lens spreads its beam across a wide beam up to 180 ft (55 m) ahead. Using just one button, you can cycle through high (300 lm), medium (100 lm), low (35 lm), and Eco (1 lm) beams, as well as a 9-Hz strobe mode for emergencies.

Coin-Sized Titanium Magnetic Flashlight with 5 Light Colors

That same button also lets you switch to the other colored lights. The 150-mAh battery, which charges over USB-C, will power the primary light at full 300 lumen brightness for 45 minutes, and stretch to 26 hours with the intensity turned all the way down.

You can cycle through different intensities, from a bright 300 lumens down to 1 lumen Rodman

Beyond its key functions, Rodman says this little lamp is plenty rugged, with its IP68 waterproof rating and dust-proof unibody build. It's also got a fold-out stand so you can prop it up at an angle up to 105 degrees; the stand itself is magnetic, so you can mount it on metal posts and surfaces. Lastly, it's got a little hole to string through a keyring, lanyard or carabiner.

There's a primary white LED at the top, and 13 LEDs for red, blue, UV, and warm 4500K light on the front face Rodman

All that should make it easy to travel with the ED08. It's currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, and it's honestly a bit pricey with its US$100 retail price. However, it's discounted down to $67 on its campaign page at the time of writing, and its design and feature set make it a compelling option to consider at that price point.

The magnetic fold-out stand makes this flashlight a lot more usable outdoors and when you're doing repairs around the house Rodman

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Rodman has previously launched and shipped three other flashlights on Kickstarter, and details the ED08's development and testing on its campaign page. It's also racked up more than 360 backers for this one.

The hanging hole allows the ED08 to be attached a keyring, carabiner, a backpack, or belt loop Rodman

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in February 2026, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends in about a month's time.

Find the ED08 on Rodman's Kickstarter campaign page.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.