This sleek, rugged tactical flashlight takes EDC to wild levels of flexibility – light enough to vanish in your pocket, but packed with a ludicrous range of light sources and clever control options. A kitchen-sink approach to illumination.

My brother-in-law once came out on a visit from Singapore about a decade ago now, and told me that while he was in town, there was a "flashaholic" he wanted to go meet. That sounded spicier than whatever I had planned, so I tagged along.

I was disappointed to learn that flashaholics weren't what I thought they were, but not for long. I was soon entranced by the passionate geekery as my bro and this serious young fella nerded out hardcore over torches (or flashlights).

Boys and their toys, I thought to myself... this must be what me and my motorcycle mates sound like. "Is that the P34?" "Nah, that had the purple dinklebopper. This is the P36, they've done away with the dinklebopper altogether and brought in a scruble like they use on the XG45s they hand out to the Special Forces guys."

Every hierarchy of nerds has its apex predators, and this guy was spoken of in hushed tones in the online forums. Every piece he had – and there were dozens and dozens – was custom-modded perfectly to his taste. Never stepped out the door with less than three very serious and carefully chosen units on his belt. Watching him select his daily carry was like seeing Neo get strapped up with guns in The Matrix.

He told me what each of them were for in great detail. I asked when was the last time he needed one. He said just the previous evening, when he and his mum got home and needed to get the key in the door. I asked which one he used. He sheepishly admitted that by the time he'd found the perfect mini flood for the job, his mum had rolled her eyes, pulled out her phone and used the torch app.

That's between you, me and the apple tree – I'm not here to name names, he's suffered enough. But this brutally emasculating incident is heavy in my mind this week, and I can't help but wonder if it all could've been prevented if Olight had hiked its skirts up and got the ArkTac Ultra built 10 years earlier.

You need versatility? We got versatility. It's a real kitchen-sink approach to illumination Olight

For here, ladies and gents, is a single unit the size of a zesty vape, that seems to me to have ALL the lights in it. Judge for yourself, this 140-gram (5-oz), belt-clippable beauty packs in:



A 1,300-lumen broad floodlight

An 1,800-lumen spotlight capable of reaching up to 215 m (700 ft)

A 55-lumen red light

A 1,200-mW UV black light, and

A class-1 green laser pointer.

Not to mention a 2,050-mAh battery lasting up to 20 days, a super-tough alloy case, dual USB-C and magnetic charging options, silicon nitride glassbreakers, and a frankly hedonistic array of control options.

For starters, there's the back button – half-press for your floodlight, press deeper to engage the spotlight, or give it one deep, hard thrust to lock the flood on. Then there's an extremely tactical-looking metal bezel switch, with a button in the middle; that's how you choose between UV, red light and regular flood, quickly activate Moonlight mode, and adjust the power levels.

Time to send your cat halfway up the wall? You'll be needing the top side button, which brings in the green laser pointer – without turning off anything else you're running simultaneously, because sometimes seriously tactical individuals need more than one light source at a time, and their other hand is busy. I know mine often is.

And then there's a back-corner "CommandPoint" button. Don't be afraid, this merely activates a flashing strobe mode. Well, two different strobe modes. Or indeed, whatever else you care to program it to do, because frankly it appears to be able to do most things.

Five different ways to light things up, before we start looking at combinations or strobes Olight

I have never felt so comprehensively armed against darkness in my long-legged life.

And as a cherry on top, Olight has decided to show off a bit by giving the controls beautifully illuminated color LED indicators, as well as a frankly extravagant "ArkBeat" system that makes the logo gently pulse in a range of different colors that tell other ArkTac users how many hours you've racked up on your flashlight.

Mine is white. That's your rookie badge, and it'll stay that way until you put four hours of use on it, after which it'll go orange. At eight hours, you get your yellow belt – 16, green, 32, cyan, 64, you got yourself a blue logo. Reach 128 hours and your Mace Windu purple logo will be quite an achievement.

If you see an ArkTac user with a logo pulsing in multicolor, step the hell back or face the consequences. Homie's been turning night into day, or into UV, or red, or whatever for more than 256 hours and is to be approached with extreme caution. This individual may be more tactical than you're ready for, and can possibly only be defeated by their mum's iphone flashlight.

How does it go? Well, from my perspective as a relative neophyte, the ArkTac Ultra represents a level of hedonistic overkill that's really only rivalled by the $450 toothbrush I took out for a spin last year. It's a testament to the paucity of my imagination that I can't even dream up a life where all of these modes would be necessary. But that doesn't mean I don't want them!

The controls and status indicators look frankly badass Olight

In terms of power... well, let's put it this way: I turned the lights out and snuggled down in bed with my daughter last night, grabbed my dog-eared copy of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, and turned the floodlight on to read by. Unfortunately, I'd last left it on full power, and the ensuing searing whiteness scoured several layers of rods and cones off our retinas.

This thing is bright enough to be a genuine menace under normal domestic conditions. I can turn it on and make a notable difference in a daylit room. On full power, it frankly feels objectionable even for urban use; my son and I took a stroll down a nearby dark alley last night to verify that the spotlight does indeed throw at least a couple of hundred meters on "turbo" mode, and it felt like a rude thing to do to the whole neighborhood.

Well, it was dark before I turned the flood on! The little indicators look terrific and may help give you the sense you've got your money's worth Loz Blain / New Atlas

Luckily it's easy enough to tamp all the different light sources down to something more socially responsible. The control scheme takes a minute, as you'd expect with a kitchen-sinker like this, but once you're across it, the ArkTac is a lot of fun to swing about. The belt clip is pretty bloody stiff, but then you get that when you build your flashlight out of armor-piercing weatherproof alloys you could drive a tank over.

The flood is plenty floody. The spot does seem to spot. Both would profoundly humble the bloke in the next tent along with his embarrassingly bell-ended Coleman Classic and its decidedly untactical 800 lumens. Get that weak sauce back in your pocket, chump.

The black light, to my 12-year-old son's horror, does exactly what it does on CSI: Miami. Do not switch that thing on unless you wish to confront hard truths and start dialogues. The laser projects a pleasing beam, and a point surrounded by a neat little pattern that probably represents inefficient use of energy, but I like it.

Combination beams pair the green-dot laser with the flood, the spot, the red light or the UV light Loz Blain / New Atlas

The red light... is red. I don't know what people use red lights for, other than to paint their surroundings in the rich glow of a 1920s bordello. So if you're feeling a bit wrinkly and weather-beaten, I guess you can point it at yourself and enjoy the cosmetic benefits working girls have sworn by for at least a century. There's probably other things, too.

I could not let the ArkTac pass through my hands without recruiting the expertise of my brother-in-law. He praised the durable chassis, and said that for a low-CRI (color rendering index) beam, he felt it had an excellent white tint that shows colors about as neutrally as possible for a flashlight this size. Thanks, bro!

ArkTac Ultra packs in the tacticality Olight

In terms of complaints, as far as I'm concerned, well... it gets pretty hot when you crank it right up. And if, like me, you're not tactical enough to wear a proper belt all the time, and you stick this thing in your pocket like some kind of savage, the magnet that snaps it onto its magnetic charger will grab your keys and hold them hostage.

Personally I'd be perfectly happy to drop the magnetic charger and just use the USB-C port for that, but that wouldn't be very tactical of me. If you want to take your own tacticality to the next level, Olight will sell you a magnetic holster for this thing, that lets you magnet-mount it to your wall, your belt, your car's dashboard, or your bulletproof vest.

Better still, there's an ArcTac Ultra Premium package coming soon that'll plonk that magnetic holster and the ArcTac Ultra flashlight into what looks like a pressure-equalized Pelican case. I think we can all agree, there aren't a lot of things more tactical than Pelican cases.

Super compact for everyday carry, the ArcTac is smaller than most remotes and totally disappears in your pocket – although the magnets on the end do like to grab keys Loz Blain / New Atlas

You'll need to be serious about your flashlights – and really in need of all this thing's bells and whistles – to come at the price tag: Olight's ArkTac Ultra ships for US$159.99, or AU$247.95 in Australia.

But where in some cases you wonder where the money's gone, I think Olight has gone out of its way to stuff enough features into this flashlight to comprehensively answer any questions in that area. Frankly, this torch has so much packed into it that I giggle every time I use it, and whisper "tactical" to whoever will listen.

Whether your life requires this level of kitchen-sinkery is your decision. I'm well aware that there's psychopaths out there that fry insects to death and call in airstrikes with 20,000-lumen beams, and who would view anything less than 3,000 lumens as a toy. But to a non-flashaholic normie like me, The ArcTac ultra is an absolute beast, and its performance is absolutely outrageous.

Source: ArkTac