Engineering slimmer, sleeker, more pocketable designs seemed to be a driving force of multitool and general everyday (EDC) gear development throughout 2026. A number of launches packed slim enough to carry comparably to a pack of gum. But while a sleek, lightweight multitool or gadget is great for being there when you need it, the question is, does it actually do the work you need done? Anyone who's tried cranking a stubborn bolt in a tight space with one of those multi-wrench cards knows exactly how wrong things go on the low end of the usefulness-to-sleekness scale.

So instead of just blindly rewarding compact multitools with loads of purported functions, we picked out the 2026 tools and EDC gizmos that look small enough to carry regularly and useful enough to rack up loads of work hours in the field. Each one of these 2026 launches can save both space in your pocket and project time you'd otherwise waste walking back to the workshop to grab extra tools.

Honorable mention:

We don't own enough critical EDC gear to ever need a specialized pouch built specifically to carry it all, but if you do, you can't go wrong loading it into the PD EDC Vault M3. Not only will it handle about as many multitools and everyday gadgets as you can throw at it, but it splits open into a mobile workstation. So if you encounter an unexpected problem with an electronic device or other small hardware on the move, you'll have the tools you need to fix it and a workspace on which you can keep track of all the tiny bits and pieces.