Tiny multitools and sleek EDC gear you'll actually use: Best of 2026
Engineering slimmer, sleeker, more pocketable designs seemed to be a driving force of multitool and general everyday (EDC) gear development throughout 2026. A number of launches packed slim enough to carry comparably to a pack of gum. But while a sleek, lightweight multitool or gadget is great for being there when you need it, the question is, does it actually do the work you need done? Anyone who's tried cranking a stubborn bolt in a tight space with one of those multi-wrench cards knows exactly how wrong things go on the low end of the usefulness-to-sleekness scale.
So instead of just blindly rewarding compact multitools with loads of purported functions, we picked out the 2026 tools and EDC gizmos that look small enough to carry regularly and useful enough to rack up loads of work hours in the field. Each one of these 2026 launches can save both space in your pocket and project time you'd otherwise waste walking back to the workshop to grab extra tools.
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July 21, 2026 | Abhimanyu GhoshalWe've seen a couple of nifty screwdrivers that have room to hold their own driver bits. Thanks to clever design, this new one packs a whopping 24 bits in a lightweight body that's way more compact than you'd expect.
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October 21, 2026 | C.C. WeissBuilt for tough DIY jobs that make you want to call it quits, the new Knipex TwinGrip XS plirs feature three sides of jaw-clamping power. They loosen stripped bolts, hold hardware steady, and quickly handle problems that disrupt your daily handiwork.
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May 28, 2026 | Maryna HolovnovaOver the past few years, the team at tool company IF has successfully launched two wrench-based multitools on Kickstarter. Their latest release, the OmniPro Wrench 3.0, combines elements from both earlier versions and also has a few added features.
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November 23, 2026 | Loz BlainThis sleek, rugged tactical flashlight takes EDC to wild levels of flexibility – light enough to vanish in your pocket, but packed with a ludicrous range of light sources and clever control options. A kitchen-sink approach to illumination.
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July 21, 2026 | C.C. WeissRather than encompass the "toolbox in your pocket" nature of the typical multitool, the all-new Leatherman Adapter is designed to serve as a secondary companion, the perfect partner-in-crime for a more fully loaded pocket EDC like the Arc.
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October 05, 2026 | C.C. WeissSince 2019, Metmo has impressed with its lineup of small tools built to perform specific tasks with singular precision. This time, it presents the Precision Grip, a tweezer-like tool that secures the tiniest and squirrelliest bits and bobs.
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April 13, 2026 | Abhimanyu GhoshalThe new BTL50 flashlight from EDC brand Imalent is a lot more versatile than most other models designed for outdoorspeople, thanks to a clever feature and its surprisingly compact build.
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July 06, 2026 | Maryna HolovnovaMore isn’t always merrier, at least when it comes to EDC tools. Instead of trying to fit a dozen functions into a single gadget, TiNexus focuses on doing one thing well and packs the functionality of a full-sized ratchet into a pocket-sized design.
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September 01, 2026 | C.C. WeissBuilding on the design language it debuted with the new Elko knife, The James Brand packs multiple functions inside the all-new Helton EDC tool. The Helton, then, is a sleek, lightweight piece of EDC that's as easy to carry as it is to use.
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March 26, 2026 | C.C. WeissThe Knafs Doodler is a slim, folding gentleman's knife built for EDC in and beyond the office. As sleek as it is, it still manages to house a cache for an even slimmer tool, one that promises to come in handy quite regularly, if not every single day.
Honorable mention:
We don't own enough critical EDC gear to ever need a specialized pouch built specifically to carry it all, but if you do, you can't go wrong loading it into the PD EDC Vault M3. Not only will it handle about as many multitools and everyday gadgets as you can throw at it, but it splits open into a mobile workstation. So if you encounter an unexpected problem with an electronic device or other small hardware on the move, you'll have the tools you need to fix it and a workspace on which you can keep track of all the tiny bits and pieces.
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September 29, 2026 | Simon HeptinstallThe ingenious Vault M3 modular pack can transform into a rigid, multi-angle mobile EDC workstation, using swappable and customizable "pages" to switch out the gear you need to get the job done.
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