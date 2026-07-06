Slim, tiny 20-in-1 ratchet slides serious torque into a pants pocket

One of the main issues with multitools is that while they sport a host of tools, many of them are often too small to do their job effectively. As a result, the long list of features remains an impressive selling point but doesn’t prove useful in real-world situations.

Ratchets are a good example of this, as mini versions usually don’t provide enough leverage for even simple everyday tasks, or lack the storage space for all the bits you are likely to need. TiNexus is a new EDC ratchet tool currently available on Kickstarter that might become an exception to these problems.

The entire setup tips the scales at 32.1 g (1.13 oz) Comandi

TiNexus' creators took a different approach to EDC design, and instead of packing a slew of features into a compact body, they focused on building a fully functional ratchet that is also small enough for everyday carry. Conventional full-size ratchets typically weigh at least 60 grams, while TiNexus weighs just 32.1 grams (1.13 oz) and measures 60 x 108.5 x 18 mm (2.36 x 4.27 x 0.7 in). This was achieved by removing material from the rotational center, reportedly without affecting the strength of the ratchet mechanism itself.

The shape of the tool is similar to a deck of cards, making it easy to slide into a pocket and also providing a comfortable grip during use. Its body is made from Grade 5 titanium that combines strength, corrosion resistance, and low weight.

The TiNexus uses standard 1/4-inch bits Comandi

At the center of the design is a 72-tooth ratchet mechanism with a 5-degree swing arc. By comparison, most traditional ratchets require about a 15-degree swing before they can engage the next tooth, making them pretty difficult to use in tight spaces. With its smaller swing arc, TiNexus can operate in spaces with 10 mm (0.4 in) of clearance. The tool also includes a built-in direction selector, so it’s easy to quickly switch between tightening and loosening without removing the ratchet from the fastener.

Another practical feature is the integrated magnetic bit storage. It saves you from carrying a separate bit organizer, and utilizes foldable dual-sided plates. Each plate can accommodate 10 standard 1/4-inch bits. The slots incorporate individual built-in magnets to keep the bits securely in place – a feature that we often see in modern EDC tools.

Utilizing its two side plates, the TiNexus can store a total of 20 bits Comandi

The ratchet also includes an integrated extender that shifts the torque transfer point 45 mm (1.8 in) forward. The extender can be used in two different configurations depending on the task. In L-Mode, it locks at a 90-degree angle to the handle and provides additional leverage for jobs that require higher torque. In I-mode, the extender stays aligned with the centerline of the tool and helps increase reach.

There are no buttons on the tool, so to deploy the extender you just need to tap it against the palm of your hand, and it will easily release from the dedicated magnetic storage. To store it again, just bring it close to the base and the magnets will snap it back into place.

The bit extender in use Comandi

Both the primary and extension drive use the standard 1/4-inch hex specification, which, according to the creators, will cover over 95% of random everyday tasks – from bicycle maintenance to small home repairs and furniture assembly.

An early Kickstarter pledge will get you the titanium version of the tool for US$199, while the expected retail price is listed at $329. There is also a cheaper aluminum version available. It costs $119 on Kickstarter will be $189 at retail. If the campaign is successful, shipping should begin in October.

TiNexus: The Titanium EDC Ratchet System — Always Ready

Source: Kickstarter

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