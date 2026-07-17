Smart multi-sensor kit simplifies home fermentation

From Smokpub, makers of a compact electric cocktail and whisky smoker, comes the Doubot, a sourdough fermentation system currently on Kickstarter. They claim it's “a smarter way to proof dough” for the novice baker second-guessing their technique.

The majority of seasoned bakers oversee their starters and dough in separate containers with different tools and setups.

This can be challenging for the beginner, especially if dealing with unstable conditions that require the starter needing to be moved from spot to spot amenable for fermentation. Even following the same recipe twice can yield inconsistent results due to temperature fluctuations throughout the year.

An accompanying app allows users to choose between pre-set modes, if they desire Smokpub

There are other sourdough fermentation units on the market, but most only serve to monitor the fermentation process and keep the dough warm.

The Doubot, however – equipped with five built-in sensors – tracks changes in rise percentage, ambient temperature, surface dough temperature, humidity, and CO2 levels in real time before they are visible, all in one setup consisting of a starter jar and proofing bowl.

The modular smart fermentation lid (130 x 40 mm / 5.12 x 1.57 in) with sensor, air flow and heat release, fits both the starter jar (130 x 189 mm / 5.12 x 7.44 in) and proofing bowl (250 x 181mm / 9.84 / 7.12 in) and is powered by an included 12V adapter.

The Doubot kit consists of a starter jar and a proofing bowl Smokpub

The starter jar manages the daily maintenance of feedings and activity, while the proof bowl handles bulk fermentation from either customized recipes or pre-set modes for sourdough, bread, pizza dough, focaccia, artisan bread or small batch fermented foods like yogurt. Separate bowls are suggested if wanting to ferment more pungent foods.

An integrated 20W heating system in the lid keeps the temperature stable and gently warm around the dough to keep it happy, with live app readings that alert users when to check fermentation, when to shape the dough, and the optimal time for baking. Once the dough is set and the target temperature (up to 40 ºC/104 ºF) and time are chosen, the Doubot app monitors fermentation from anywhere in the household.

Pledges for the Doubot start at $159 Smokpub

Capacity for the BPA-free dishwasher-safe starter jar is 1,000 ml (33.8 oz) and the proofing bowl is 4,000 ml (135.26 oz).

Favorite fermentation settings, proofing curves, temperature logs and CO2 levels of each session are automatically stored and searchable for future reference with the Doubot app, supporting both Android and iOS devices.

The Doubot complete fermentation kit goes for a Kickstarter pledge of US$159 (MSRP $299) if all funding and production goes to plan. It should ship in December.

Smokpub Doubot — Smart Dough Fermentation: Heat.Track.Know.

Source: Kickstarter

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