World's first electric cocktail smoker: Your new favorite party trick

Infuse spirits and cocktails like a professional mixologist with this handy little device, a first-of-its kind gadget that makes adding complex flavors to drinks – and food – far simpler than existing methods. And a damn sight cheaper, too – at US$49 as a special launch price.

An innovative team has taken the complexity and cost out of adding some smoky flavor to drinks and food, with Smokpub, the world's first electric, rechargeable drink smoker. While the product's name sounds like it may have been coined after a few smoked cocktails, it's actually quite an ingenious device that can fire up in two seconds to infuse not just spirits but coffee, salmon, nuts, cheese and more, without open flames or butane.

The simple unit keeps the flame contained for safe, efficient smoking Kickstarter

Designed to fit over a range of glasses (though, of course, not all), Smokpub's base sits on top of the vessel, with a mesh-lined pit in the center for wood chips. Then, by placing the magnetic electronic unit over it, a press of a button will spark the ignition to make the smoky magic happen.

The creators say that one charge of its 3.7-V rechargeable battery will provide 130 ignitions, which translates to around 60 drinks. It's also safe to operate, with the flame automatically cutting out once it's lifted off. Made of stainless steel, it's easy to clean, obviously heat-resistant, and efficient, using fewer wood chips than other non-electric smokers.

Add some wood chips, click on the magnetic, electric top and simply press the ignition for the smoke show Kickstarter

The $49 deal (41% off retail price once the Kickstarter campaign ends in a week) gets you one Smokpub unit plus two containers of wood chips (cherry and oak). The whole set of six wood chips – which adds hickory, apple, pear and beech – can be added on to the order for $15. You can also buy two for $89, which is a 46% discount.

As a bonus, the Smokpub comes packaged up nicely, ready to gift, and also includes a Christmas card and guaranteed delivery before December 25. See the campaign page for estimated shipping costs – and check out the campaign video below for some mesmerizing footage of the jigger in action.

Smokpub: The World's First Electric Cocktail Smoker

Source: Kickstarter