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Reusable dental flosser skips disposable plastic for an EDC-style design

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
May 18, 2026
Reusable dental flosser skips disposable plastic for an EDC-style design
This pocketable little tool neatly holds months' worth of dental floss, and helps you get the job done without getting any plastic involved
This pocketable little tool neatly holds months' worth of dental floss, and helps you get the job done without getting any plastic involved
View 3 Images
This pocketable little tool neatly holds months' worth of dental floss, and helps you get the job done without getting any plastic involved
1/3
This pocketable little tool neatly holds months' worth of dental floss, and helps you get the job done without getting any plastic involved
The Flossr is made from dental grade stainless steel, with a locking floss arm and a hole for a keychain
2/3
The Flossr is made from dental grade stainless steel, with a locking floss arm and a hole for a keychain
You can load up months' worth of floss in the spool, and easily thread it without carrying a separate supply
3/3
You can load up months' worth of floss in the spool, and easily thread it without carrying a separate supply
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Flossing regularly is great for your teeth, but the single-use plastic picks add to the ever-growing problem of household waste. A Swedish design team has a better solution, in the form of a sleek flosser that's made to last a lifetime.

The Flossr from Gothenburg's SNRGY Studios is made from stainless steel, and has a folding pick to hold floss that you can refill from a spool built into its body. The pick folds into the case when not in use, so you can carry it without worrying about gunking up your floss.

Like other reusable flossers on the market, you can go with any brand of dental floss you like with this. But unlike others I've come across, this one can hold about 10 ft (3 m) of floss in its internal spool – and that should cover you for months of daily use. That means you don't need to carry your dental floss in a separate container when you travel.

Flossr - a better way to floss.

I haven't yet had a chance to try it, but threading floss on to this one looks pretty straightforward, and it has a built-in cutter to snip your floss too. The locking floss arm and keychain hole make it easy to travel with and keep it on you. As someone who's been lugging around a bulky battery-powered water flosser, I'm keen to try a compact and thankfully low-tech alternative.

The Flossr is made from dental grade stainless steel, with a locking floss arm and a hole for a keychain
The Flossr is made from dental grade stainless steel, with a locking floss arm and a hole for a keychain

The Flossr is expected to retail at US$49, but it's currently discounted to $34 while it's being crowdfunded on Kickstarter. That'll net you the uncoated natural steel finish; for $49, you can choose from four different colors, including a handsome Midnight Blue, and also get a pouch for it. Shipping is free worldwide.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, SYNRGY Studios has previously launched and shipped another product (a DIY soldering kit) on Kickstarter, and now sells it via its own online storefront. It's also racked up more than 6,000 backers for this one.

You can load up months' worth of floss in the spool, and easily thread it without carrying a separate supply
You can load up months' worth of floss in the spool, and easily thread it without carrying a separate supply

So if all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship globally in January 2027.

Source: Kickstarter

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Around The HomeProduct alternativessustainable designDentalTeethKickstarter
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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