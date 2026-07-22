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Bi-directional AWD robomower gets to grips with gnarly monster lawns

By Monica J. White
July 22, 2026
Bi-directional AWD robomower gets to grips with gnarly monster lawns
The TerraMow X AWD uses a 42-volt all-wheel-drive platform and full suspension to work large, hilly lawns that tend to strand other robot mowers
The TerraMow X AWD uses a 42-volt all-wheel-drive platform and full suspension to work large, hilly lawns that tend to strand other robot mowers
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The TerraMow X AWD uses a 42-volt all-wheel-drive platform and full suspension to work large, hilly lawns that tend to strand other robot mowers
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The TerraMow X AWD uses a 42-volt all-wheel-drive platform and full suspension to work large, hilly lawns that tend to strand other robot mowers
The TerraMow is built for uneven terrain with rocks and exposed roots
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The TerraMow is built for uneven terrain with rocks and exposed roots
The TerraMow X AWD ditches the in-place pivot for a bi-directional "Shuttle Drive" system
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The TerraMow X AWD ditches the in-place pivot for a bi-directional "Shuttle Drive" system
Rather than spinning around at the end of each pass, the X shifts over and mows the next strip in reverse, keeping its path continuous
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Rather than spinning around at the end of each pass, the X shifts over and mows the next strip in reverse, keeping its path continuous
The Terramow has all-wheel drive and six-camera AI vision to keep it on its path
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The Terramow has all-wheel drive and six-camera AI vision to keep it on its path
View gallery - 5 images

TerraMow's new X AWD rethinks how a robot mower moves, swapping the usual end-of-row pivot for a back-and-forth "Shuttle Drive" designed to handle big, steep, and messy lawns without chewing up the turf.

Over the years, robot lawn mowers have gone from novelty to near-commodity, with wire-free models now trimming the average suburban lawn while their owners sip coffee indoors. We've put plenty of them through their paces, from the budget-friendly Anthbot M9 to the LiDAR-guided Mova LiDAX and the slope-conquering Mammotion Luba 3 AWD. The catch is that most of these machines are happiest on flat, tidy, sub-acre plots, and they start to flounder the moment a yard gets large, steep, or cluttered with roots and rocks.

That's the gap in the market that TerraMow is aiming at with the X AWD, a next-generation mower now live on Kickstarter and built specifically for the yards that tend to defeat lesser bots. It leans on all-wheel drive, grippy tread, a six-camera AI vision system, and a headline trick the company calls Shuttle Drive.

TerraMow X AWD | World’s 1st Turn-Free AWD AI Robot Mower

By combining bi-directional mowing with car-like Ackermann steering, TerraMow says that the X AWD avoids the harsh in-place spins that skid-steer rivals rely on, cutting down on the scuffing, soil compaction, and track marks that build up at row ends. Company demo footage also shows the reverse gear doubling as a cleanup tool, letting the mower retrace a path to shave down long grass more than twice its own height.

The rest of the spec sheet is built for punishment. A 42-volt all-wheel-drive platform with full suspension lets the X AWD climb slopes up to a steep 42 degrees (90%) and clamber over obstacles up to 2.75 in (7 cm) tall, edging out AWD heavyweights like the Segway Navimow X4 and the Luba 3 on paper.

TerraVision 2.0, a front-and-rear six-camera system backed by nRTK positioning, handles navigation without boundary wires or a fixed antenna. Cutting duties fall to three motors delivering 900 W across a 20-in (50.2-cm) deck, with height adjustable from 0.9 to 3.9 in (25 - 100 mm) and coverage stretching to 1.5 acres (0.6 hectares), or 2.7 with add-on batteries.

Rather than spinning around at the end of each pass, the X shifts over and mows the next strip in reverse, keeping its path continuous
Rather than spinning around at the end of each pass, the X shifts over and mows the next strip in reverse, keeping its path continuous

On Kickstarter, backers can grab the X AWD from US$2,699, a roughly 25% saving on the planned US$3,599 retail price, with the first units expected to ship in September 2026, if all goes to plan. All crowdfunding campaigns have an element of risk, but this is not the Hong Kong company's first Kickstarter – with its 2024 campaign attracting more than 700 backers and a funding pot in excess of HK$ 6 million. All orders were fulfilled and the V Series is currently available direct from TerraMow's website.

Backers of the X AWD have clearly bought into the pitch, with the campaign pulling in just over two million US dollars so far – easily blowing past its token funding goal. It doubtless helps that TerraMow shares a team with the well-regarded Eufy S1 Pro.

Looking further ahead, TerraMow is teasing a modular side, dubbed ModuleX, complete with a side accessory port and plans to release expansion hub files and protocol documentation to the community once units land. That openness, plus a genuinely fresh take on how a mower moves, is what makes the X AWD stand out in a category that has mostly seen incremental tweaks for a decade. Whether Shuttle Drive holds up on real grass rather than demo reels is the open question, but on paper at least, TerraMow has found something new to say about a very crowded lawn.

Source: TerraMow

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Around The HomeKickstarterMowerLawnmowersRoboticsAutomation
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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