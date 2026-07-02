Origami-like pot grows as your plant does – and takes care of watering

A company known for its stylish origami-style planters has come up with something completely new – a self-watering pot that actually grows and transforms as the plant it contains does similar.

UK design company POTR has recently launched the innovative Helix on Kickstarter and it's already proved a hit – it has more than 530 backers, with nearly a month of the campaign remaining.

Helix self watering pot that grow with your plant

What may seem like a gimmick at first actually makes a lot of sense. It removes the need to repot your plant once it matures, supporting each stage of growth from seed to seedling and beyond. This can help preserve the life of your plant, as repotting can cause transplant shock, where plants struggle to adapt to the sudden change to their environment.

Essentially, the pot is designed to expand in diameter and in depth as a plant's roots develop, and the self-watering reservoir keeps the system low-maintenance.

The self-watering architecture is also well thought out, with water only drawn into the soil when it dries, preventing things like root rot and leaf damage.

The Helix is made from recycled polypropylene, with the company focused on reducing waste that comes from upsizing pots as a plant outgrows its surroundings. In this sense, the Helix is designed to be a "forever home."

POTR has long kept sustainable design in focus, and this product again puts that in the spotlight. Earlier this year, Helix was shortlisted for the Product of the Year award at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026.

What's more, the pot can be kept indoors or outside, and given the angled shape of the Helix, multiple units can slot together to form a larger system of multiple pots and plants. This is something that, if you've grown plenty of things in round pots, is actually very useful. The Helix comes in three colors, meaning a network of pots together make a stylish and bright display.

Some clever additions will help your plant grow into its "forever home" Kickstarter

The angled expanding pot has a couple of fittings that help gardeners succeed with their plants. It comes with a sprout grow plate to kickstart growth from seeds, and a sprig propagation plate. Together, it means you don't need to consistently upsize containers over time.

POTR, based in Glasgow, was founded in 2019 by Andrew Flynn and Eilidh Cunningham and fuses self-watering systems with flat-pack, environmentally friendly gardening hardware. It's also sold more than 100,000 units of its original self-watering origami plant pot.

The Helix is available now on Kickstarter for US$55 (£42), which is a saving of 45% on the expected retail price.

Check the campaign for different pledge packages, such as multiple Helix pots. Global shipping is due to start in September.

Source: Kickstarter

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