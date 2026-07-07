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Split-handle Japanese chef's knife is a work of art with serious edge

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 07, 2026
Split-handle Japanese chef's knife is a work of art with serious edge
The Tsuki is inspired by a love of lunar aesthetic elements, and there's plenty on here to catch your eye
The Tsuki is inspired by a love of lunar aesthetic elements, and there's plenty on here to catch your eye
View 5 Images
The Tsuki is inspired by a love of lunar aesthetic elements, and there's plenty on here to catch your eye
1/5
The Tsuki is inspired by a love of lunar aesthetic elements, and there's plenty on here to catch your eye
Each knife comes in hardwood box with a decorative knot, making it a great gift
2/5
Each knife comes in hardwood box with a decorative knot, making it a great gift
The beautiful handle is made from Sakura Birch wood and reinforced resin
3/5
The beautiful handle is made from Sakura Birch wood and reinforced resin
The blade features a VG-10 steel core and 67-layer Damascus steel, which should last you several years in the kitchen
4/5
The blade features a VG-10 steel core and 67-layer Damascus steel, which should last you several years in the kitchen
The Tsuki comes in black and white finishes
5/5
The Tsuki comes in black and white finishes
View gallery - 5 images

If you're looking for a knife that's more than just a kitchen tool, the Tsuki is worth a look. Crafted in Japan with unique design elements, this one will have you admiring its beauty even when it isn't slicing smoothly through ingredients.

The double-edged chef's knife features a blade made from 67-layer Damascus steel, with a VG-10 rust-resistant steel core. The pattern on the knife is said to be inspired by moonlight shimmering on water, and its appearance is enhanced by a hand-hammered finish.

The handle is made from Sakura Birch wood – the detailed wood grain reveals itself through its smooth polished finish, making each one look distinctly different from any other. The bottom of the handle is capped with translucent reinforced resin, which you can get in crystalline black or white.

TSUKI: A Japanese Knife Designed to be Admired

Yebisu Yaiba says this versatile blade offers a balanced feel in the hand, weighs just over 5 oz (150 g), and is suitable for beginners and experienced cooks alike.

The beautiful handle is made from Sakura Birch wood and reinforced resin
The beautiful handle is made from Sakura Birch wood and reinforced resin

The Tsuki comes in a lovely Paulownia hardwood box graced with an "Ume-musubi" knot. That makes the entire package a memorable gift, or a keepsake for your inner chef.

Each knife comes in hardwood box with a decorative knot, making it a great gift
Each knife comes in hardwood box with a decorative knot, making it a great gift

Yebisu Yaiba is crowdfunding the Tsuki on Kickstarter, where it's currently discounted from its expected retail price of US$219 down to $142.

There's also a set that includes the chef's knife as well as a smaller petty knife with a similar design; the latter is great for slicing smaller fruits and vegetables, and for trimming meat. Set to retail at $359, this package – also in a Paulownia box – is available at $226.

The Tsuki comes in black and white finishes
The Tsuki comes in black and white finishes

You can also add on a set of whetstones and a leather strop for finely sharpening and deburring your blades.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and this is the first one from Yebisu Yaiba – so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, the brand sells a wide range of kitchen knives via its online store, and has raised nearly half a million dollars from over 1,500 backers for this one.

The blade features a VG-10 steel core and 67-layer Damascus steel, which should last you several years in the kitchen
The blade features a VG-10 steel core and 67-layer Damascus steel, which should last you several years in the kitchen

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in December, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends. Shipping starts at about $15 for orders headed for the US.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

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Around The HomeKnifeCookingKickstarterKitchen
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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