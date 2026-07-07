Split-handle Japanese chef's knife is a work of art with serious edge

If you're looking for a knife that's more than just a kitchen tool, the Tsuki is worth a look. Crafted in Japan with unique design elements, this one will have you admiring its beauty even when it isn't slicing smoothly through ingredients.

The double-edged chef's knife features a blade made from 67-layer Damascus steel, with a VG-10 rust-resistant steel core. The pattern on the knife is said to be inspired by moonlight shimmering on water, and its appearance is enhanced by a hand-hammered finish.

The handle is made from Sakura Birch wood – the detailed wood grain reveals itself through its smooth polished finish, making each one look distinctly different from any other. The bottom of the handle is capped with translucent reinforced resin, which you can get in crystalline black or white.

TSUKI: A Japanese Knife Designed to be Admired

Yebisu Yaiba says this versatile blade offers a balanced feel in the hand, weighs just over 5 oz (150 g), and is suitable for beginners and experienced cooks alike.

The beautiful handle is made from Sakura Birch wood and reinforced resin Yebisu Yaiba

The Tsuki comes in a lovely Paulownia hardwood box graced with an "Ume-musubi" knot. That makes the entire package a memorable gift, or a keepsake for your inner chef.

Each knife comes in hardwood box with a decorative knot, making it a great gift Yebisu Yaiba

Yebisu Yaiba is crowdfunding the Tsuki on Kickstarter, where it's currently discounted from its expected retail price of US$219 down to $142.

There's also a set that includes the chef's knife as well as a smaller petty knife with a similar design; the latter is great for slicing smaller fruits and vegetables, and for trimming meat. Set to retail at $359, this package – also in a Paulownia box – is available at $226.

The Tsuki comes in black and white finishes Yebisu Yaiba

You can also add on a set of whetstones and a leather strop for finely sharpening and deburring your blades.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and this is the first one from Yebisu Yaiba – so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, the brand sells a wide range of kitchen knives via its online store, and has raised nearly half a million dollars from over 1,500 backers for this one.

The blade features a VG-10 steel core and 67-layer Damascus steel, which should last you several years in the kitchen Yebisu Yaiba

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in December, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends. Shipping starts at about $15 for orders headed for the US.

Source: Kickstarter

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