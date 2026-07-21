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Knives and Multitools

Leatherman's sleek, fast-cranking torque multiplier caches bonus tools

By C.C. Weiss
July 21, 2026
Leatherman's sleek, fast-cranking torque multiplier caches bonus tools
The Adapter's biggest feature is its ratchet-equipped bit holder
The Adapter's biggest feature is its ratchet-equipped bit holder
View 7 Images
The Adapter's biggest feature is its ratchet-equipped bit holder
1/7
The Adapter's biggest feature is its ratchet-equipped bit holder
The bits and T-shank tools store inside the handle, while the bright-handled driver and pen slide into place in the outer handle
2/7


The bits and T-shank tools store inside the handle, while the bright-handled driver and pen slide into place in the outer handle
The bit holder flips out for the different demands of varying tasks
3/7
The bit holder flips out for the different demands of varying tasks
It really feels like Leatherman was inspired by the world of lighters
4/7


It really feels like Leatherman was inspired by the world of lighters
That bright yellow segment is the slide-out pen cartridge
5/7
That bright yellow segment is the slide-out pen cartridge
Three-mode ratcheting and an adjustable arm make it easier to drive in screws in different spaces
6/7


Three-mode ratcheting and an adjustable arm make it easier to drive in screws in different spaces
Saw insert in place and ready to cut
7/7
Saw insert in place and ready to cut
View gallery - 7 images

Rather than encompass the "toolbox in your pocket" nature of the typical multitool, the all-new Leatherman Adapter is designed to serve as a secondary companion, the perfect partner-in-crime for a more fully loaded pocket EDC like the Arc. The Adapter folds just a little larger than Bic lighter size and expands by way of a single joint to deliver serious DIY leverage and torque. While it lacks the flippable implements of other multitools, it hides additional functions away in an onboard cache.

When we first spotted the latest member of Leatherman's Garage Batch limited edition series (#009), we thought the company was releasing its very first pocket lighter. The closed body has a shape and style that remind us of a simple lighter, and at roughly 3.7 x 1.2 x 0.7 in (9.4 x 3 x 1.8 cm) , it's only slightly larger than a 3.2 x 1 x 0.5-in (8.2 x 2.5 x 1.3 cm) full-size Bic lighter.

It really feels like Leatherman was inspired by the world of lighters


It really feels like Leatherman was inspired by the world of lighters

The folded arm looks like the type of extendable neck you find on lighters like the Soto Torch XT or Lotus Matey Landshark, and the straight-knurled dial on the base reminds us of a spark wheel. Unlike the typical Leatherman stainless steel chassis, this one even has a plastic handle.

The only conclusion left to draw is that the famed Portland toolmaker was at least partly inspired by its fellow pocket-stuffers in the lighter industry.

But the new Adapter (Garage Batch #009) doesn't spark its own flame. Instead, it works as different breed of Leatherman. Its "neck" does in fact extend, swiveling out into 90- and 180-degree positions via a central joint, but that's not to deliver fire into hard to reach places – it's to drive in screws and bolts.

The bit holder flips out for the different demands of varying tasks
The bit holder flips out for the different demands of varying tasks

The tip of the pivoting arm is a bit holder that works with whatever driver bits the project demands. Once the bit is installed, the driving arm uses a three-way ratcheting action to let you tighten or loosen screws with one-way precision. The ratchet also locks to deliver the two-way driving action of a standard screwdriver.

Users ("screwers" doesn't look quite right) can maximize leverage and torque by setting the arm at 90 degrees, or they can fully extend the tool's reach by flipping it all the way to 180 degrees. For quick, close jobs that don't require added length or torque, the driver will even hold the bit and twist into action in closed position, working as a mini-screwdriver. The three ratchet settings work in all three positions.

Three-mode ratcheting and an adjustable arm make it easier to drive in screws in different spaces


Three-mode ratcheting and an adjustable arm make it easier to drive in screws in different spaces

The Adapter's sleek form factor and versatile driving capability already make it a winner for those who regularly need to tighten or loosen variably sized screws in tight spaces. But it really earns the "Leatherman" badge of multitool greatness by carrying along a few more tools in the shadows.

The knurled dial we mistook for a spark wheel is actually a threaded cap that removes for access into the hollow handle. Here, Leatherman stuffs in a couple of handy implements that secure to the outer chassis to perform jobs beyond just screwing (yeah, that looks weird, too, but we're leaving it).

The toolset starts out with a pair of dual-sided bits for use with the holder. One bit has Torx #6 and #8 drivers, while the other has Phillips #1 and #2 sizes on one end, a 3/16-in flathead on the other. Of course, you can easily leave those behind and swap in bits you use more.

Moving beyond the bit system, the Adapter also includes a snap-in T-shank fitting right inside the notch around the joint. This is another feature that works with a variety of tools of your choosing. Leatherman includes a wood saw and a file with diamond, saw cut and double cut surfaces.

The bits and T-shank tools store inside the handle, while the bright-handled driver and pen slide into place in the outer handle


The bits and T-shank tools store inside the handle, while the bright-handled driver and pen slide into place in the outer handle

Leatherman rounds out the Adapter kit with a slim eyeglass screwdriver and ballpoint pen cartridge that slide into slots on the outside of the handle.

Of course, while bits and T-shank implements are the most logical things to carry inside the handle, given the tool's built-in attachment points, Adapter users can spill the cache and carry whatever fits – Leatherman suggests small tools specific to your hobbies, a tiny repair kit or sharpening hardware.

Along with its versatile feature set, the Adapter experiments with different construction materials. The bit holder is 3D-printed out of titanium, while the handle is made from 30% glass-filled nylon. Other components feature more conventional stainless steel construction.

As tends to happen with Leatherman's Garage Batch tools, the US$75 Adapter sold out very quickly after launch. We do hope Leatherman develops something similar for its regular lineup as it seems like a handy, little addition to any multitool collection that's slim and easy to carry along every day. And we love the look, too.

Source: Leatherman

View gallery - 7 images

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Knives and MultitoolsMultitoolsLeathermanEDCToolsEveryday Carry
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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