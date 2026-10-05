© 2026 New Atlas
Knives and Multitools

200-year seesaw tweezer delivers near-microscopic precision

By C.C. Weiss
October 05, 2026
200-year seesaw tweezer delivers near-microscopic precision
The Metmo Precision Grip still works like a traditional tweezer whenever you want
The Metmo Precision Grip still works like a traditional tweezer whenever you want
View 15 Images
The inner section of the Precision grip includes a wire clamp/bender
1/15
The inner section of the Precision grip includes a wire clamp/bender
The Precision Grip is designed to provide a secure grip for work on the tiniest gear and componentry
2/15
The Precision Grip is designed to provide a secure grip for work on the tiniest gear and componentry
The reverse-grip jaws work perfectly for tasks like polishing a ring
3/15
The reverse-grip jaws work perfectly for tasks like polishing a ring
Tinkering with an older Metmo gizmo (the fractal vise) with its newest tool
4/15
Tinkering with an older Metmo gizmo (the fractal vise) with its newest tool
Metmo relies on the best materials in order to offer its 200-year guarantee, including marine-grade stainless steel and aerospace-grade aluminum
5/15
Metmo relies on the best materials in order to offer its 200-year guarantee, including marine-grade stainless steel and aerospace-grade aluminum
The Precision Grip stainless steel version
6/15
The Precision Grip stainless steel version
Precision Grip Titanium build materials
7/15
Precision Grip Titanium build materials
The fine-tip jaws open with the knurled dial, closing the broader silicone-lined bent tips
8/15
The fine-tip jaws open with the knurled dial, closing the broader silicone-lined bent tips
Closing the fine tips, opening the bent tips on the other end
9/15
Closing the fine tips, opening the bent tips on the other end
Metmo says its Precision Grip delivers a powerful grip of 80 bar (1,160 psi) of contact pressure
10/15
Metmo says its Precision Grip delivers a powerful grip of 80 bar (1,160 psi) of contact pressure
Get a better grip for the finer parts of your DIY life
11/15
Get a better grip for the finer parts of your DIY life
The Metmo Precision Grip still works like a traditional tweezer whenever you want
12/15
The Metmo Precision Grip still works like a traditional tweezer whenever you want
Metmo fired through numerous design iterations to get a balanced, high-performance final design
13/15
Metmo fired through numerous design iterations to get a balanced, high-performance final design
As it's done for past products, Metmo is introducing the Precision Grip via Kickstarter
14/15
As it's done for past products, Metmo is introducing the Precision Grip via Kickstarter
Metmo has developed yet another precision-engineered tool for DIYers and restless tinkerers
15/15
Metmo has developed yet another precision-engineered tool for DIYers and restless tinkerers
View gallery - 15 images

While Leatherman and Victorinox have established themselves as the pillars of multitool design, a much newer name has quietly worked its way into the thrown of stylish, meticulously engineered single-purpose tools. Since 2019, British workshop Metmo has impressed with a highly focused lineup of small pocket tools built to perform specific tasks with singular precision ... for 200 years a pop. This time, it tackles the ambitious objective of making fine-point tweezers even more precise and controllable. The result is the Precision Grip, a tool designed to secure the tiniest, squirrelliest of bits and bobs for micro-level tasks of all kinds.

Ever try working with very tiny parts using meaty sausage fingers? I have not because the world saw fit to equip me with rather slim, dainty fingers (not a humblebrag). But even with my lithe lady-digits, I still can't work with a tiny part without dropping it multiple times, often to find out 45 minutes later that it found the most obscure resting spot, farther away than I ever thought it physically possible to move.

Something as simple as resizing a metal watch band to my (slim and dainty) wrist becomes an aggravating, swear-laced afternoon rather than the quick morning checked-off to-do I envisioned. And that's with the set of fine tweezers that come with the watch adjustment kit I ordered just for the purpose.

The Precision Grip is designed to provide a secure grip for work on the tiniest gear and componentry
The Precision Grip is designed to provide a secure grip for work on the tiniest gear and componentry

Metmo (that's "Metal in Motion," if you're wondering) looks to alleviate those very types of headaches with a different style of precision tiny-part tool. It actually fell into the idea while developing its last release, the Pocket Grip, reasoning that a slimmer, finer-tipped lockable grip could be just as valuable, aimed at those whose work shrinks down near the threshold of visibility. Beyond someone just trying to get the right watch size, think actual watchmakers, model builders, electronics DIYers and basically anyone who has ever tinkered around with anything like tiny gears, screws, washers, ball bearings, etc.

The same patented early-20th-century locking wrench design that spawned the Pocket Grip underpins the function of the Precision Grip. A slimmer sprung knurled dial works within the sleeker Precision tweezer body to open and close the tweezer jaws and lock them in place. So you can squeeze that the piece, lock in the grip and ensure there's no chance of your manual finger grip slipping while holding a tiny, finicky part. This also allows you to securely hold a tiny item and work on it with both hands.

The fine-tip jaws open with the knurled dial, closing the broader silicone-lined bent tips
The fine-tip jaws open with the knurled dial, closing the broader silicone-lined bent tips

The aspect of the Precision that reminds us of a seesaw is the two-headed design, with the locking dial controlling the tilting between ends. The hardened fine-point jaws discussed so far are the ideal tool for small pieces, but for larger or more fragile work, the Precision Grip's opposite end works as a set of broader bent-tip tweezers with silicone-lined jaws. The two heads work inversely, with one clamping closed while the other is fully opened.

For its third party trick, the Precision Grip includes a wire clamp and bending vise between the bent tips and central pivot. To further the Grip's utility even more, Metmo has also designed various alternative jaws that can be quickly swapped in via a couple of small screws. These include longer needle-nose jaws for grabbing small parts in tight spaces, finer bent jaws, and jaws with external textured grips. It will offer these jaws in both stainless steel and titanium varieties and even plans to release a CAD file so users can 3D-print custom jaws for their own specific needs.

The inner section of the Precision grip includes a wire clamp/bender
The inner section of the Precision grip includes a wire clamp/bender

For times when you don't want to lock your tweezers in place on every grab – like if you're putting tiny hardware bits away into a container – you can set the Precision Grip jaws open and use the spring-loaded tips like standard non-lockable tweezers, instantly grabbing and releasing on demand.

As for the "200-year" label, that's a quality guarantee that underpins all Metmo's tools and creations.

"Metmo core products have a 200-year guarantee," the company states outright. "That’s why we individually machine each of our products and then check over each and every one before it goes out to you. Metmo core products are designed to last lifetimes and can be self serviced to keep them working in tip top shape for years to come. This means a broken or defective product can be repaired or replaced by us for free. If it’s a machining, mechanical or workmanship fault that’s ours, we’ll get you sorted."

Talk about heirloom-grade manufacturing. And it certainly speaks loudly about the level of quality for which the company strives to put into each and every product delivered.

As it's done for past products, Metmo is introducing the Precision Grip via Kickstarter
As it's done for past products, Metmo is introducing the Precision Grip via Kickstarter

Metmo offers several build options, starting with the 2.5-oz (70-g) hard-anodized black aerospace-grade aluminum model with stainless steel jaws, which it recommends for plastic work that doesn't require as much clamping strength. For an even stronger, surer grip, the 4-oz (115-g)surgical-grade stainless steel model is the way to go and can even withstand being sanitized in an autoclave. The 2.9-oz (83-g) Grade 5 titanium version, meanwhile, aims to offer that perfect balance of weight and strength for which titanium is prized (and priced).

Metmo is holding a Kickstarter for the Precision Grip, as it's done with all its previous launches. Supporters will find the black aluminum version at pledge levels starting at £89 (approx. US$118). The stainless steel version, meanwhile, slides into the picture at the £119 ($157) pledge level, while the titanium model leaps up to the £179 ($237) tier.

Sadly for those who like a little extra bling, the £320 24-carat gold-plated version is all sold out. On the bright side, that helped to make the campaign a wild success, with over $900K raised on a $13K goal with over three weeks remaining. Things are looking good so far, and if they continue in that direction, Metmo will begin sending out the first backer Precision Grips in June 2027.

Source: Metmo

View gallery - 15 images

Tags

Knives and MultitoolsToolsmetmoDIYKickstarter
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:
Knives and Multitools
New German multitool is part Leatherman, part Swiss Army knife
When it comes to plier multitools, the Leatherman family has served as the de facto format for over 40 years. But it's not the only style of plier-equipped multitool out there, as Böker reminds with the more SAK-style Naturensöhne MK II NXT.
The Toolt measures 70 × 32 × 18 mm (2.76 x 1.26 x 0.71 in) when folded
Knives and Multitools
EDC gadget packs 36 tools into one key-fob-sized module
How many tools can you realistically combine into something the size of a car key fob? London-based company Ysmart packs 36 functions into the Toolt, a compact EDC tool designed to save the day when your toolbox isn’t around.
Geo changes the shape of multitool design
Knives and Multitools
Tiny multitool disc spins between functions
We wouldn't call the all-new Invento Geo multitool "revolutionary" in the sense of changing the market forever, but it does blend physical revolution into the multitool formula. The result is what could prove a quicker of switching between tools.
A different kind of folding blade tool
Knives and Multitools
Norse Foldable camp tool packs in a surprise flip-out blade
We're so used to seeing folding knives, we're never expecting an entirely different tool in a folding package. But the all-new Norse Foldable from Willumsen is just that, concealing a different style of fold-out blade inside its knife-like handle.
Tsuchioto Works creates the multitool it wants to use: no loose components, blacked-out all-metal design with no plastic and tools you'll use on a regular basis
Knives and Multitools
10-in-1 black-out multitool is a Japanese Leatherman rethink
A spin on the classic plier-based multitool originated by Leatherman, the new Blackjaw features a carefully curated selection of implements packaged into a single body. The tool is designed to bridge daily life, DIY projects and the great outdoors.
The Helton uses easily openable liner locks to keep its implements securely deployed
Knives and Multitools
The James Brand's new multitool is as sleek and ultramodern as it gets
Building on the design language it debuted with the new Elko knife, The James Brand packs multiple functions inside the all-new Helton EDC tool. The Helton, then, is a sleek, lightweight piece of EDC that's as easy to carry as it is to use.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!