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Knives and Multitools

Stealthy EDC screwdriver hides 24 bits in a pop-up cartridge

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 21, 2026
Stealthy EDC screwdriver hides 24 bits in a pop-up cartridge
The anodized aluminum alloy handle looks terrific
The anodized aluminum alloy handle looks terrific
View 4 Images
The anodized aluminum alloy handle looks terrific
1/4
The anodized aluminum alloy handle looks terrific
The compact body is easy enough to slide into pockets or the handsome leather case available as an add-on
2/4
The compact body is easy enough to slide into pockets or the handsome leather case available as an add-on
The 12 double-sided bits ensure you're equipped to work on all kinds of electronics and DIY projects
3/4
The 12 double-sided bits ensure you're equipped to work on all kinds of electronics and DIY projects
The Zevor packs 24 essential bits made from S2 steel
4/4
The Zevor packs 24 essential bits made from S2 steel
View gallery - 4 images

We've seen a couple of nifty screwdrivers that have room to hold their own driver bits. Thanks to clever design, this new one packs a whopping 24 bits in a lightweight body that's way more compact than you'd expect.

On the outside, the Zevor looks like a fairly conventional screwdriver that can accept various bits – albeit with a beautiful anodized aluminum alloy finish. Push on the head, and the bottom of the handle will pop up to reveal storage for 12 double-sided bits.

That means you only need to carry this 2.3-oz (65-g) tool to work on a wide range of gadgets and electronics, as well as DIY projects. Plus, the S2 steel bits remain attached to the internal case, so they don't rattle around when stored. The design is simple and practical, and I like that the handle is textured to increase grip for precision with small items.

The Hidden Pop-Up Precision Screwdriver for Everyday Carry

The Zevor measures 4.9 inches (12.5 cm) in length, making it small enough to drop into most pockets or any EDC loadout.

This screwdriver is being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, where you can get one from as little as US$19 – that's discounted from its expected retail price of $36. There's also a handsome perfectly-sized leather case available as an add-on, if you want to gift it.

The compact body is easy enough to slide into pockets or the handsome leather case available as an add-on
The compact body is easy enough to slide into pockets or the handsome leather case available as an add-on

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and this is the first campaign for the team behind Zevor – so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back it. For what it's worth, it's crossed its funding goal with nearly 200 backers on board already.

The 12 double-sided bits ensure you're equipped to work on all kinds of electronics and DIY projects
The 12 double-sided bits ensure you're equipped to work on all kinds of electronics and DIY projects

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in September 2026, and delivery costs (starting at $8 per package) will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 4 images

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Knives and MultitoolsEDCToolsKickstarter
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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