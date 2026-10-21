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Knives and Multitools

2-oz German EDC pliers make short work of near-impossible torque tasks

By C.C. Weiss
October 21, 2026
2-oz German EDC pliers make short work of near-impossible torque tasks
The Knipex is designed to deliver the grip strength and flexibility to remove stripped screws ... even in spaces much tighter than this
The Knipex is designed to deliver the grip strength and flexibility to remove stripped screws ... even in spaces much tighter than this
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The all-new Knipex TwinGrip XS is shrunken small enough for the EDC crowd
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The all-new Knipex TwinGrip XS is shrunken small enough for the EDC crowd
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The Knipex is designed to deliver the grip strength and flexibility to remove stripped screws ... even in spaces much tighter than this
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The Knipex is designed to deliver the grip strength and flexibility to remove stripped screws ... even in spaces much tighter than this
The dual-position hinge allows the TwinGrip XS a wider range of jaw opening
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The dual-position hinge allows the TwinGrip XS a wider range of jaw opening
Use the TwinGrip XS in tight spaces larger pliers and wrenches don't fit or require constant repositioning
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Use the TwinGrip XS in tight spaces larger pliers and wrenches don't fit or require constant repositioning
The TwinGrip XS is designed for secure three-point grip of flat materials up to 7 mm
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The TwinGrip XS is designed for secure three-point grip of flat materials up to 7 mm
Larger Knipex TwinGrip pliers include a five-position jaw adjustment button, while the smaller XS has a two-position ratchet adjustment
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Larger Knipex TwinGrip pliers include a five-position jaw adjustment button, while the smaller XS has a two-position ratchet adjustment
The concave jaw tips provide a whole separate gripping option, perfect for the tightest spaces
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The concave jaw tips provide a whole separate gripping option, perfect for the tightest spaces
The front jaw teeth create a compact turning radius
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The front jaw teeth create a compact turning radius
The front-end teeth also help in grabbing and pulling out small pieces that might prove difficult to get with the side of the jaws
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The front-end teeth also help in grabbing and pulling out small pieces that might prove difficult to get with the side of the jaws
Not quite fifth pocket small but small enough for other pockets and carry systems
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Not quite fifth pocket small but small enough for other pockets and carry systems
View gallery - 11 images

Built to handle small but problematic DIY jobs that make you want to call it quits, the new TwinGrip XS from German specialist Knipex is a go-anywhere pocket plier made for tearing through to-do lists. The adjustable pliers feature three sides of hard-toothed jaw-clamping power meant to loosen stripped bolts, hold hardware securely in place, work in cramped spaces, and otherwise take care of the grabbing, gripping and torquing challenges that might disrupt your daily handiwork. Weighing just 2 oz and measuring under 4 inches long, the new pliers also fit in some of the smallest pockets you own for carry anywhere and everywhere.

What Leatherman is to plier-based multitools, Knipex is to pliers themselves. In fact, that should probably be reversed since Wuppertal-based Knipex predates Leatherman by a full century. The brand is arguably the world's most renowned, trusted name in pliers and continues to innovate. It also continues to build most of its tools in Germany ... and emboss or label them as such.

Due to hit the market this month, the TwinGrip XS (Model 82 00 100) debuts as the smallest in Knipex's TwinGrip series, which dates back to 2021. Knipex went with "XS" but could have just as easily called it the 4-in TwinGrip since other models in the series include 6-, 8- and 10-in TwinGrips. Along with their 4-in (10-cm) length and 2-oz (59-g) weight, the XS pliers measure just 2.2 in (5.8 cm) wide across the handles and less than 3/4 in (1.8 cm) thick. They're designed to be easily pocketed or stowed for everyday carry (EDC), bicycling, motorcycling and other activities that put space at a premium.

Not quite fifth pocket small but small enough for other pockets and carry systems
Not quite fifth pocket small but small enough for other pockets and carry systems

One feature that sets the entire TwinGrip series apart from other adjustable pliers with which you might be familiar is the 270-degree jaw design that places an indented set of teeth on the front tips, complementing the main set of teeth running from left to right across the jaws. These front teeth are specially designed to grab hold of a screw or bolt head so you can twist it free, perfect for situations in which the fastener has been stripped and can no longer be removed via a screwdriver or wrench.

The concave jaw tips provide a whole separate gripping option, perfect for the tightest spaces
The concave jaw tips provide a whole separate gripping option, perfect for the tightest spaces

Even if the hardware isn't stripped, the front teeth allow you to easily rotate it in tight spaces without constantly having to reposition the way you'd have to when using the sides of the jaws. The XS' overall slim, small design further complements this capability when working in tight spaces.

Taking the fuss and frustration out of stripped screws would be enough to earn the TwinGrip XS a permanent place in our EDC collection on its own, but Knipex also adds some other desirable features. The XS pliers feature a dual-mode box joint for adjusting the jaw spacing range. They can ultimately grip round diameters up to 12 mm and hex bolts up to 10 mm from the side and diameters between 2 and 12 mm from the front.

The TwinGrip XS holds flat items with a secure three-point grip, and the specially hardened teeth stay sharp for use after use. The specially textured handles help you maintain your own hand grip, while a pinch guard prevents those painful accidental pinches you might have experienced with other pliers (we sure have).

The TwinGrip XS is designed for secure three-point grip of flat materials up to 7 mm
The TwinGrip XS is designed for secure three-point grip of flat materials up to 7 mm

All in all, the TwinGrip XS looks like a very handy pocket plier from a trusted name in gripping tools. We're thinking hard about testing a pair for review but might go for one of the slightly larger ones as our hopelessly stuck, stripped bolt problems tend to lean on the larger side.

Knipex did not announce pricing in previewing the TwinGrip XS a few days ago, but the pliers are due to drop any day now so it shouldn't be long. A quick look at Amazon shows other TwinGrip models ranging between US$32 and $58, depending on size and style.

Source: Knipex via Bikepacking

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

Knives and MultitoolsToolsEDCEveryday CarryOutdoors and CampingDIY
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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