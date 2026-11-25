Sick of multitools awkwardly doubling in size to accommodate pliers or scissors you rarely use? Prefer a straight body with implements that line up centrally like real single-purpose tools? Well, the Treeline multitool from Canada's Mountain Lab Gear is the latest slimline multitool that offers just what you're looking for. It packs more like a single leg of a Leatherman-style plier tool so it's light, sleek and ready to get work done with familiar ease.

Based in Golden, BC, one of Canada's great mountain base camps wedged between the Purcell and Rocky Mountains, Mountain Lab prides itself on representing "real people living in a real mountain town," building gear that other real mountain people will put through hell in the deepest recesses of the wild. Its lineup focuses largely on backcountry snowmobiling accessories but also targets other serious backcountry users like mountain bikers, adventure motorcyclists and backpackers.

With that in mind, the 8-in-1 Treeline has been crafted as a tool that's as light and slim as possible while offering daily-level utility. It stores easily in every type of carry kit, from a bicycle saddle bag, to the slimmest pocket on your hydration pack, to the pouch on back of your cycling jersey. And just in case your pockets are all filled up, it has a clip for carrying outside the pocket.

The Treeline multitool is designed to pack neat and small, providing thoughtfully tools in the field Mountain Lab Gear

The Treeline ultimately does more by doing less. Instead of trying packing in two implement-stuffed handles that become pliers or scissors, it carries its entire feature set in a single skeletal chassis. Those implements then flip out and neatly align with the center axis of the handle, making them more intuitive and natural to use. The Treeline literally measures in comparably to a single leg of the Mountain Lab's plier-based Trailhead Multitool, folding up 3 mm shorter when closed at 4 in (102 mm) and weighing less than half that larger tool at 4.4 oz (125 g).

Now, don't take things the wrong way. We're not knocking Leathermans or other plier/scissor-based multitools. But Tim Leatherman himself could tell you just how much a single multitool, no matter how handy, time-tested and reliable, can fall short out in the field. It's why he invented his own design and founded a company around it, and it's why Leatherman continues to innovate and develop new products with different designs and implement lists.

But while classic Leatherman multi-pliers are an excellent choice for those who use pliers regularly, they're less of an optimal choice for those who don't, carrying as unnecessary bulk that inflates the size of the entire tool to accommodate those two parallel plier handles. Those two folded handles then make a chunky, off-center grip for other implements like the knife blades and screwdrivers.

The Treeline's bit holder lets you carry the bits you need most, adding customization and versatility Mountain Lab Gear

Of course, Swiss Army knives and other pocket knife multitools have been offering an alternative for decades, so Mountain Lab hasn't reinvented the wheel. What it has done, though, is present a particularly sleek iteration that eliminates every unnecessary piece of metal in a fast-packing skeletal build without the thick fiberglass-scaled bodies found on other tools. And it really shows up looking like they took the single leg of a skeletal fold-out plier multitool and chopped it off into a tool of its own, leaving the plier jaws behind on the other half.

So the Treeline carries easily ... but it's only worth carrying at all if it better prepares you for what lies ahead. Mountain Lab goes so far as to say the Treeline is the multitool you simply won't leave behind because it's valuable to every adventure. And while that argument will vary heavily depending on the user and use case, it's hard to argue that you won't find yourself using one or more of its handy everyday tools on a regular basis.

For cutting, the outdoor-focused Treeline features both a 2.8-in (7-cm) locking straight blade and a 2.8-in saw blade, each folding out to line up nice and even with the handle for comfortable, straightforward cutting. For those cutting tasks in which two blades are better than one, the tool also packs in a set of small spring-loaded scissors.

The 2.8-in saw is perfect for cutting up sticks and branches for use in fire making, creating wood shavings for tinder, cutting certain kinds of twine and rope and other backcountry uses Mountain Lab Gear

Mountain Lab rounds out the fold-out implement set with a can opener, a bottle opener with slotted screwdriver tip, a mini slotted screwdriver, and a bit holder. The Treeline comes stocked with a 3/16-in slotted and Phillips #1 bit and is compatible with any 1/4-in bit for extra intrinsic versatility. A push-down locking mechanism keeps the fold-out implement in question open and steady during use.

The ruler markings will only be useful for something particularly small (under about 3.5 in or 8.4 cm), but they're not adding bulk or taking up unnecessary space.

Mountain Lab promises that the implements fit the chassis snugly with no rattling, opening smoothly when you need them.

Mountain Lab Treeline implement set Mountain Lab Gear

All in all, the Treeline looks like a handy, little tool that will find loads of use, whether walking the backyard or touring the remote backcountry. We've never been a fan of the trend of throwing a bottle opener and can opener into every multitool, but in a lightweight tool targeted at backcountry use, they may very well be the only openers you have on you.

We stumbled upon Mountain Lab recently, and it appears the company has been offering the Treeline since 2025. At US$39.99 (on sale for Black Friday at $33.99), it seems like a solid value and we're thinking about adding one to our kit for those times we want to go lighter and sleeker than possible with other multitools.

The Treeline reminds us most of Gerber's Armbar series, particularly something like the Armbar Scout, but prices in a little lower than the $58 Scout (Black Friday sale: $40.59) and offers a combination of tools you'd only get with multiple Armbar models (you'd need the Drive for the bit holder, which is not included on the Scout). It weighs a little more than the single 3.1-oz Armbar Scout or Drive and is a touch longer when folded at 4 in compared to 3.6 in.

Source: Mountain Lab