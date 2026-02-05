3rd-gen retro-fantastic ring ruler clicks n' rolls as it measures n' converts

Titaner, a design team of outdoor enthusiasts, has been creating everyday carry gear for the last 20 years. Recently, it launched its 66th project on Kickstarter: a titanium calculating ring ruler, the Titaner Tisolver.

Titaner seems to be quite nostalgic about the pre-computer era, when engineers relied on mechanical tools, and this shows in many of its products, including Tisolver. This isn’t its first attempt at a mechanical ring ruler: the original launched two years ago, and over time the product has undergone quite a few improvements.

In the most recent version, the creators tried to get rid of the clicking sound, but most users apparently missed it, so the satisfying click is back for the third generation of the product.

Tisolver excels at measuring curved, irregular surfaces Titaner

The device is made of GR5 titanium, which is lightweight, durable, resistant to corrosion and high temperatures. The metallic ring features grippy teeth and a replaceable rubber O-ring squeezed between the metal for extra friction, making it stable even on wet and greasy surfaces. The markers are laser-engraved, and the numbers are made with recyclable, non-toxic acrylic, so they are promised to remain clear and easily readable for at least 10 years, even under direct sunlight.

The Tisolver has two sides: one for converting between metric and imperial units, and the other for measuring surface area.

Thanks to its O-ring grip, Tisolver doesn't slip on wet surfaces Titaner

Here’s how it works: first, return the device to zero using the built-in magnetic tactile feedback, then align the optical quarter-arc window with the zero mark and place the device on the surface of the object. That’s your starting point. Each step is 10 cm (3.9 in), so just count the clicks. For example, if you hear three clicks and then see that the red line aligns with number 6, the object is 36 cm (14.2 in) long. The red line aligns with both metric and imperial values, saving you the hassle of conversions.

Flip the ring, and it’s ready to measure surface area, making it a handy tool for professional designers and DIY enthusiasts. This side features the outer ring with a standard 10 cm (3.9 in) metric scale, and the inner ring that instantly calculates the area size. Reset Tisolver to zero, rotate the window so the red line matches the measured length on the outer scale and read the result on the inner scale. Flip it again, and the red line will show the imperial value.

Titaner Tisolver: 3-in-1 Titanium Calculating Ring Ruler

Side A and Side B roll in opposite directions, so Tisolver works naturally with either hand, making it easy to use for both right- and left-handed users.

The device is very compact: 31.84 mm (1.25 in) long and 7.4 mm (0.29 in) thick, and it weighs 14.2 g (0.5 oz). There is also an imperial version of it, with a slightly larger circumference, measuring 48.53 mm (1.9 in) in length, same thickness, weighing 24.3 g (0.85 oz). Such a tiny multitool does come with some trade-offs, and the company notes that due to its compact ring-based design, there is a small margin of error.

A lanyard can be run through the hole in the middle Titaner

Tisolver can even function as a 4-in-1 device, as the creators suggest using it as a mechanical meditation tool to help you focus, breathe, and think better (especially when taking measurements starts really test your patience).

The device features a central hole and comes with a lanyard, so you can carry it as a keychain, attach it to a backpack, or wear it around the neck.

Early backers can get the Titaner Tisolver for a pledge of US$49, with the planned retail price of $88. Assuming the campaign is successful, mass production will begin in March 2026, with shipping scheduled for June 2026.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

