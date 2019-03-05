Goodyear flies into Geneva with Aero tiltrotor tire conceptView gallery - 5 images
If they really are to be considered "cars," flying cars will require at least two things: tires for driving on the road, and propellers for flying through the air. Goodyear has combined the two into one unit – or actually into four units – with its Aero concept.
Currently on display in physical prototype form at the Geneva Motor Show, the Aero has a wrap-around rubber tread for traction, but it lacks a pneumatic air chamber. Instead, its integrated spokes flex to absorb shocks, while still being strong enough to support the weight of the vehicle.
The idea is that as long as the car is moving along the road, all four Aeros remain perpendicular to the asphalt. Once it's time for a vertical take-off, however, two of the tires (at opposite corners of the vehicle) swing out to sit parallel to the road. They then start spinning, with the spokes now serving as rotor blades that create enough lift to get the car off the ground. The other two tires subsequently also swing out and spin up, allowing for a full quadcopter-style take-off.
After the vehicle becomes airborne, the Aeros then tilt to face forward, becoming propellers for fast forward flight.
Because the tires would need to rotate very quickly for long periods of time, they'd utilize a zero-friction magnetic propulsion system. They would also incorporate fiber optic sensors to monitor road conditions, tread wear and overall structural integrity. Data from those sensors, and from vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication systems, would be analyzed by an onboard artificial intelligence processor – it would in turn advise if the vehicle should be driven or flown, based on the circumstances.
The Aero concept is demonstrated in the animation below.
Source: Goodyear
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more