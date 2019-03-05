The idea is that as long as the car is moving along the road, all four Aeros remain perpendicular to the asphalt. Once it's time for a vertical take-off, however, two of the tires (at opposite corners of the vehicle) swing out to sit parallel to the road. They then start spinning, with the spokes now serving as rotor blades that create enough lift to get the car off the ground. The other two tires subsequently also swing out and spin up, allowing for a full quadcopter-style take-off.