In a test of the Stanford system (known as Superpower Glass), 14 families had their 3 to 17-year-old ASD children use it at home for at least three 20-minute sessions per week, over an average course of 10 weeks. It could be used in "free play" mode, in which it simply identified other peoples' expressions, or in either of two game modes – in one of these, the child would try to guess the expression being shown by a parent, while in the other, the child would try to get the parent to display an emotion by describing the associated expression.