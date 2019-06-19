The results look great, and the team says the system works fast enough to be "interactive." We're not sure if this means it's quick enough to use during video calling given a standard phone handset, or whether it'll correct the preview window as you're preparing to shoot a wide-angle photo. There's no news here about whether the Pixel team will roll this tech into its famously clever camera software in a future update. But if it does, now you know how it works.