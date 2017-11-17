Electric kick scooters are 10 for a penny these days, with everything from fat-tired rollers to odd-looking tubular creations making eyes at your wallet. Even big names like Peugeot and BMW have muscled into the party. Austria's Groover has something a little different on offer though, a kick scooter that has its battery cells in the steering column. This can be popped out between rides for charging convenience.







Groover says that by placing the 24 V/9 Ah Li-ion batteries and electronics in the carbon fiber/aluminum steering column, instead of under the deck, users will only have to carry about 2 kg (4.4 lb) to the wall outlet instead of lugging the whole 8 kg kick scooter. The fiber-glass reinforced nylon footboard – which may have accumulated dirt and mud during your travels – can be locked and left in the car or on the street.



The kick scooter won't work without the steering column, essentially making it an awkward, two-wheeled, effectively dead skateboard that should be less attractive to passing thieves.



The footboard is described as flexing like a ski, which explains the lack of bump-smoothing suspension in the design. Groover has 20-inch wheels, with the front wheel being home to a 24 V/200 W hub motor that's promised to get riders up to a top speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph), while the batteries are reported good for 20 km (12 mi) per charge. Regen motor braking could eke out a bit more range though, as well as giving the mechanical rear brake very little to do.



The handlebar has everything a rider needs to speed up and slow down, alert others to get out of the way and can even charge mobile devices over USB. Rather than having a tiny display up top to show speed and battery level, Groover has opted for a colored LED ring to provide visual status information. Naturally, there'll also be a companion mobile app for configuring ride settings and checking status. And finally, the kick scooters has front and rear safety lights and reflectors.

