For example, high levels of Ruminobacter and Treponema, which are commonly associated with metabolizing plant products, were found in the microbiomes of the Chepang foragers, yet were increasingly rare in the other groups, relative to the influence of farming on their diets. On the other hand, bacterial strains including Actinobacteria and Verrucomicrobia, which are found in abundance in the microbiomes of North Americans, were extremely rare in the Chepang group, and intermediate in the Tharu farmers.