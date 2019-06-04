It's important to note that this study was only conducted in mice, and there is no suggestion the results would be similar in humans. So don't go hunting for that fecal fountain of youth just yet. However, the study does help indicate that the relationship between an aging gut microbiome and a weakened immune system may be somewhat causal. By confirming that a modification of the microbiome can result in improvements to immune system responses, the study adds to a slowly growing body of evidence implicating the gut in a variety of age-related conditions.